13 WHAM
Geneva Police investigating after hand grenade mailed to Geneva City Court
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department says two suspicious packages were mailed to Geneva City Court Tuesday morning from the U.S. Postal Service. In following protocol, court security sent the packages through an x-ray machine where a hand grenade was found. Police say the building was evacuated as...
WATCH LIVE: Rochester police gives update on man who shot RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The conference will cover both the killing of officer Mazurkiewicz as well as the additional charges against Vickers.
13 WHAM
Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was...
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
13 WHAM
Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after Rochester police say he was struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. This happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Rochester police Captain Ryan Tauriello says when the man, in his 50s, tried crossing Lake Avenue, traffic traveling...
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Searching For Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on Lake Ave
A man in his 50s is clinging to life after police say he was hit by at least two northbound vehicles while crossing Lake Avenue, on foot. It happened around 8 last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say traffic had a green light, and the first vehicle that hit...
13 WHAM
Geneva Police investigating two shootings, one leaves two men in critical condition
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department is investigating after two men had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. Officers say the two men who were shot are in their 30s. Both men were taken to Geneva General Hospital by privately owned vehicles. The...
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
13 WHAM
Crime Stoppers: Jail Bureau
In this week's Crime Stoppers, Major James McGowan from Monroe County's Jail Bureau highlight the members of the jail bureau and the work they do. He also discusses the new hiring opportunity coming up with the jail civil service test in December.
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Perry man charged with DWAI in crash that injured Wyoming County deputy
Investigators say a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Edward Marzycki of Perry failed to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with a patrol car.
13 WHAM
Jury selection underway in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen children. Ashton, 51, had been a beloved member of the Hilton school community, serving as principal of Northwood Elementary School since...
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
