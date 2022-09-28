ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
AUSTIN, TX
Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
AUSTIN, TX
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends in arrest in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department gave the "all clear" on a SWAT call after responding to an incident on Thursday morning. APD tweeted that officers were responding to a call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Delmar Ave. That's in North Austin. Officer Destiny...
AUSTIN, TX
Public Safety
Army
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
Longtime Manor resident struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a longtime resident. MPD says around 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 28, 38-year-old David Ponce was killed by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in downtown Manor. The vehicle did not stop.
MANOR, TX
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX

