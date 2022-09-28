Read full article on original website
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
Hundreds of fentanyl pills found during Bastrop County traffic stop
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - Hundreds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop this week in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a 2018 Chevrolet pickup on FM 812 in Cedar Creek on Sept. 27. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 500-600...
Man dies in custody at Travis County Correctional Complex
Andres Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer. Resuscitation efforts were performed but unsuccessful.
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
Plea deal reached in animal neglect case against Burnet County official
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall has accepted a plea deal after allegations his cattle were being mistreated and underfed. Commissioner Wall has agreed to sell the cattle that were seized by the county and to pay all expenses incurred while the cattle were under the care of the county.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends in arrest in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department gave the "all clear" on a SWAT call after responding to an incident on Thursday morning. APD tweeted that officers were responding to a call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Delmar Ave. That's in North Austin. Officer Destiny...
'No indication' shots were fired at Austin hospital temporarily placed on lockdown, police say
There is “no indication” shots were fired at an Austin hospital that was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, police say. The facility is secure and no injuries were reported.
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
Longtime Manor resident struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a longtime resident. MPD says around 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 28, 38-year-old David Ponce was killed by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in downtown Manor. The vehicle did not stop.
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
San Marcos man arrested for allegedly driving erratically on Texas Capitol grounds, damaging gate
AUSTIN, Texas — A San Marcos man has been arrested for allegedly driving erratically on the Texas Capitol grounds, driving through an iron gate and then damaging a bollard and fixture. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Sept. 28 at around 10 p.m., DPS personnel witnessed...
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Manor (Manor, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the [..]
