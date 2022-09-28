Read full article on original website
jim cogis
2d ago
just remember before you cast your vote this November who closed down New Mexico businesses took from your bank account by not permitting you to work your job who ended up bankrupting businesses making it impossible for you to return to your established employment while still buying jewelry and having lavish parties on the taxpayers dime.
Reply(18)
42
Stsus
2d ago
don't care where the instate money comes from. Show us how much is out of state and PAC 💰, you know, the people trying to buy the election, or you can look it up on Open Secrets
Reply(7)
26
Elaine Baca
2d ago
Many New Mexicans don't realize that at the Democrat-run voting centers in NM, it's important to vote in person, because mailed-in ballots with Republican votes on them are thrown out. VOTE RED and do it in person!!
Reply(27)
38
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Amid good news, Mayor sees dark side
There’s something a politician could do that would not only surprise me, it would instill respect in me for that politician. It’s a simple thing, one you’d think would be commonplace. However, I’m not sure I’ve seen a politician do it, particularly on a big stage....
What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
americasvoice.org
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
rrobserver.com
Riding in the Smokey Bear balloon, floating west over Rio Rancho
The crew works to inflate the Smokey Bear balloon, which lifted off with two other hot-air balloons, at Joe Harris Elementary Friday morning. (Herron photo) I’m up at “zero-dark-30,” on a Friday that won’t end until after a football game at Cleveland High, for a cool adventure: a ride on a hot-air balloon.And, mind you, not just any hot-air balloon; this one is the iconic Smokey Bear balloon, long a favorite of balloonatics everywhere, and that’s where it flies.
kdnk.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update. Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's home shot with pellets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti received a call he wasn't expecting. “I got a call from my wife who said someone's come by and shot out the windows on our garage. So, when you hear that and know the environment we are living in right now, I immediately dropped everything, and we tried to figure out what was going on,” Ronchetti said.
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
New Mexico short on volunteers to help seniors and senior volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico’s senior population is growing. However, data from the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department show that for years the number of seniors volunteering to help their communities has been relatively low. Data also shows a shortage in the number of community volunteers offering to help seniors. Now, the department hopes […]
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
