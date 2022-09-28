Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bras across the Causeway 5K and fun run event set
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kathy Smith and Keeli Wall visited FOX10 Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss an upcoming Bras for a Cause event, “Bras Across the Causeway 5K and Fun Run.”. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for...
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark
Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast
David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Unlikely Art: Mobile Convention Center unveils beautiful murals in a different location
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Take a drive through downtown Mobile, and you will see one of the many murals our city’s talented artists created. The Mobile Convention Center parking garage is one place you might not think to look for local art. But this unlikely location is now the home of four beautiful murals with plans for many more.
Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile says it wants to change that. “For those of us that go that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown. A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be...
Memorial run set to honor Mobile runner killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners in Mobile are getting together to honor Victor Birch, a locally known runner who was killed in a car crash on Rangeline Road Sunday. Birch’s friends and fellow running partners are organizing a memorial run to celebrate his life and remember the impact he made on this community. Birch was […]
utv44.com
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Stunts and lifts return to Mobile County cheer after being grounded for 30 years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s safe to say -- Friday night lights in Mobile County -- would not be the same without cheerleaders!. “Cheerleading is a sport -- whether it’s recognized or not -- these girls are athletes. They train hard. They work hard. They are not here just for the spirit of the school... They’re training their bodies all the time,” explained Elizabeth Blackburn, MGM Cheerleading Coach.
2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
WKRG
Destination Gulf Coast visits Alligator Alley
For our final edition of Destination Gulf Coast of the season, we decided we would head down to Summerdale for some gator action, as we visited Alligator Alley and the charismatic owner, Wes Moore. There is no doubt that Wes is a character as he gave us a tour of the facility, he explained that “The farm itself is 160 acres. The alligators have a little over 23 acres off Springfield Cypress fault. We’ve got right at 2000 feet of boardwalk that goes out through our fault, so it’s a way we can get people up close and personal with alligators.” Up and close with the alligators is exactly what we got when we joined Wes to feed his gators.
