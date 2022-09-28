ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Larry Fearing
2d ago

finally this is a good thing. Republicans conservatives are not taken away any rights from anybody. a biological man has no right competing against a biological woman common sense. what these nut jobs want is to be able to push their agenda upon our culture upon our society. the line has to be drawn in the sand right is right wrong is wrong and they are wrong

Bob Darby
2d ago

those s students are protected under title IX, just as they were born, but physical males, no matter what they identify as, cannot shower with physical females in public schools, they also cannot compete against each other and they cannot use the same bathrooms...get over it

Mark Connel
2d ago

This is a perfect demonstration why everyone needs to also stay very focused on local leaders and boards as much State and Federal. It hits you more directly and personally when dealing with sensitive issues. Nobody wants the federal government intruding on local town and community issues that they nothing about the effects on a smaller scale.

