MGM and Lionsgate Just Decided We Need More Streamers with Plus Signs
Plus-2 streaming services with plus signs: Epix will be rebranded as MGM+ in January 2023, the company revealed Wednesday. Also Wednesday: Starz announced it will rebrand international streaming service STARZPLAY as Lionsgate+. We’re told this was coincidence but still, good grief. While Lionsgate has long stated that it plans to sell or spin off Starz, Lionsgare also filed this SEC statement today: “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number...
NFL・
thedigitalfix.com
Lost almost got a “True Detective-style” spin-off TV series
Ken Leung was a breakout star when he joined the cast of drama series Lost in season 4 — and with Miles managing to break his way out of the cursed island, the idea of revisiting the character in a spin-off TV series isn’t completely outside of the realm of possibility. In fact, at one point, a spin-off was even in the works, Leung revealed in an interview with The Independent.
Interview with the Vampire renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere
Season 1 will hit AMC and AMC Plus on October 2
Leverage: Redemption Season 2 on Freevee: Get Release Date, Casting News and Poster — Watch Trailer
The Grifter, the Hitter, the Hacker, the Thief, the Fixer and the Maker are on their way back to your screens. TVLine can exclusively report that Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption will get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the release of its first three episodes on Freevee (fka IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming hub). The heist drama’s 13-episode season will then roll out a new episode each Wednesday, building to the season finale on Jan. 25, 2023. (The first season of Leverage: Redemption, meanwhile, is also available on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.) Oh, and we have a...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
WhatToWatch
What's new on HBO Max in October 2022
Everything that’s coming to HBO Max in October — What to Watch picks the TV shows and movies to add to your watch list.
Collider
First 'Echo 3' Images Show Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman in Mark Boal's Apple TV+ Thriller
Apple TV+ has set a release date for the highly-anticipated thriller Echo 3, created by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The series is based on the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn is inspired by a book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.
‘A Man In Full’: Evan Roe & Josh Pais Join Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
Evan Roe (Madam Secretary) and Josh Pais (The Dropout) are set for key roles opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. RELATED: 2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Roe plays Wally Croker. Charlie (Daniels) and Martha’s (Lane) son, Wally navigates his parent’s divorce with wit, humor, and an outlook...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
‘Let the Right One In’ and More Shows and Movies Streaming on Showtime in October 2022
A new vampire drama arrives on Showtime just in time for spooky season. Plus, the docuseries 'The Lincoln Project' also premieres in October.
'American Horror Story: NYC' to premiere on FX in October
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FX is sharing new details about American Horror Story Season 11. The network unveiled a title and premiere date for the new season of the anthology horror series in a press release Thursday. Season 11 will be titled American Horror Story: NYC and have a two-episode...
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
The third season of Tom Clancy’s political action thriller series “Jack Ryan” is set to premiere on Prime Video Dec. 21. Starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the eight-episode season follows Ryan on the run after being implicated in a larger conspiracy. While trying to stay alive as the CIA and an international rogue faction hunt him down, Ryan must also prevent a massive global conflict. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return for the third season, with new series regulars Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel joining the cast. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios...
Jeremy Strong Says He’ll Star in Tobias Lindholm’s ‘Chernobyl’-Esque Series About 9/11
Jeremy Strong has set up his next two projects, as he revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The “Succession” Emmy winner and star of “Armageddon Time” will be leading two new limited series about real-life plane crashes. Through Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner’s Plan B Entertainment, Strong said he is set to star in an Amazon Prime Video series about what caused the Boeing 737 Max crashes resulting in 346 deaths. Strong is set to play a composite character engineer inspired by the real Boeing team. Strong also says he is collaborating with BAFTA winner Tobias Lindholm (“The Good...
TVOvermind
Notable Jeremy Allen White Roles
If you’ve heard of actor Jeremy Allen White, it’s likely due to the actor’s 10-year run on the Showtime hit Shameless, a job the actor secured straight out of high school, but most recently, the actor had a lead role as the star on the FX on Hulu dramedy series The Bear, which just ended its first season earlier this year. Outside of notable Jeremy Allen White roles that some may immediately recognize, the actor has also had less notable roles that still helped cement his career. However, after watching Shameless, most may forever pinpoint the actor to the role of one of six siblings that must survive low-income Chicago daily, starting with the overbearing issues in their own home. Below, we’ve detailed notable Jeremy Allen White roles across film and television, as well as less notable ones that still helped get the actor to where they are today.
Collider
Coolio Recorded for the 'Futurama' Reboot Before His Death
KwanzaaBot, a character voiced by the late Coolio, will return in the upcoming Hulu revival of Futurama. The Grammy-winning rapper and actor, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 59, recorded dialogue and Futurama-themed music for the futuristic animated sitcom just a few weeks ago. In an interview with...
startattle.com
Interview with the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, trailer, release date
“In Throes Of Increasing Wonder” (Episode 1) – Almost 50 years have passed since Daniel Molloy first interviewed Louis de Pointe du Lac. Startattle.com – Interview with the Vampire | AMC, AMC+. Times, technology, and Molloy have all changed. Louis sends a letter asking Molloy to meet...
