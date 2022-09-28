If you’ve heard of actor Jeremy Allen White, it’s likely due to the actor’s 10-year run on the Showtime hit Shameless, a job the actor secured straight out of high school, but most recently, the actor had a lead role as the star on the FX on Hulu dramedy series The Bear, which just ended its first season earlier this year. Outside of notable Jeremy Allen White roles that some may immediately recognize, the actor has also had less notable roles that still helped cement his career. However, after watching Shameless, most may forever pinpoint the actor to the role of one of six siblings that must survive low-income Chicago daily, starting with the overbearing issues in their own home. Below, we’ve detailed notable Jeremy Allen White roles across film and television, as well as less notable ones that still helped get the actor to where they are today.

