Chloë Grace Moretz Slams Horrific ‘Family Guy’ Meme Mocking Her Body: It Contributed to Body Dysmorphia and ‘I Became a Recluse’

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Drew Barrymore Shocks Co-Host After He Praises Her “Gorgeous” Teenage Years on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Was in Mental Institutions, Too”
It’s no secret that Drew Barrymore lived a life of partying and debauchery as a child. And on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, who has been open about her journey, made a joke about her “mixed bag” teenage years. During the Drew’s...
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired...
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Britney Spears compares herself to Jennifer Lopez in Instagram post about being ‘drugged with lithium’
Britney Spears has shared a post contrasting herself with Jennifer Lopez, criticising the way she was medicated while under her now-defunct conservatorship.Between the years 2008 and 2021, Spears’ personal and financial affairs were controlled by a conservatorship agreement, with her father Jamie Spears serving as her conservator for the majority of that time.Writing on Instagram early on Monday (26 September), Spears suggested that an artist like Lopez would not have been subjected to the same treatment she had.“I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week... no car. I’d...
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Is Drew Barrymore a Kardashian Fan? Actress Flashes Her Skims on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Wait, is Drew Barrymore a Kardashian fan? It appears so. The actress took to today’s Drew Barrymore Show to praise Kim Kardashian’s law school journey and shamelessly plug the businesswoman’s shapewear line. And by shamelessly, I mean she literally flashed her Skims to the audience. Rapper Fat...
Sarah Michelle Gellar brought to tears by pal Selma Blair’s performance on Dancing With the Stars
Sarah Michelle Gellar had an emotional reaction to longtime friend Selma Blair’s performance on Dancing with the Stars.On Monday evening, Legally Blonde star Selma Blair – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 – performed her second dance routine of the season with dance partner Sasha Farber. The two did a rendition of a jive to the Elvis Presley song, “Jailhouse Rock”, in honour of this week’s theme, Elvis Night.Spotted in the audience was Blair’s Cruel Intentions co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. During the performance, Gellar cheered on her friend as she watched from the crowd. At one moment,...
Olivia Wilde Opens Up About “Tough” Co-Parenting With Ex, Jason Sudeikis
Drama seems to be following Olivia Wilde wherever she goes these days. Along with the controversies surrounding her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, the female director and actress has had a pretty rocky post-breakup with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, especially when it comes to co-parenting their children. “It’s tough,” Wilde...
Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio Photographed at Same Hotel During PFW Amid Rumored Romance
Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, may not be an item, but they definitely appear to be enjoying each other’s company. People seemed sure the model and actor had been hanging out again after they were spotted at the very same hotel during Paris Fashion Week. Fans aren’t...
Selma Blair Says Friend Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Always Been Her ‘Rock’ (Exclusive)
Selma Blair rocked the “Dancing with the Stars” stage once again, and she had her BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in the audience to cheer her on!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Selma, her son Arthur, and her pro partner Sasha Farber after dancing to “Jail House Rock” for “Elvis Night.”
People Are Sharing The Rudest, Most Entitled, Or Pettiest Thing They've Seen Rich People Do, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
Performers of the Week: The 'Rez Dogs'
THE PERFORMERS | D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis THE SHOW | Reservation Dogs THE EPISODE | “I Still Believe” (Sept. 28, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | In the Season 2 finale of Sterlin Harjo’s gem, the Rez Dogs learned how much stronger they are together than apart. While the crew’s late friend Daniel had always been part of the Rez Dogs’ DNA, their westward excursion showed us just how much Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Alexis), Elora (Jacobs) and Cheese (Factor) were still grieving. And in just 30 minutes’ time, the group finally acknowledged how their friend’s suicide left holes in them...
