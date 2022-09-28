Read full article on original website
Related
'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown After Spotting Odd Coincidence
Christine Brown said of the show's patriarch, "I don't think Kody is equal with his time," and Reddit users are writing that Robyn is favored among his wives.
'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Kody Brown After He Frets About Christine's Money
Christine Brown and her former partner Kody were seen having an intense discussion on "Sister Wives" following confirmation of their split.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Forcing Ysabel To Choose Between Him or Attending Her Senior Year
On 'Sister Wives', Janelle gets upset with Kody for not putting in more effort to see Ysabel, and making her choose between attending her senior year of high school or seeing him.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
'Sister Wives' Fans Question Why Meri Brown Stays With Kody Amid Disrespect
Fans of "Sister Wives" ask about Meri Brown's judgment, with one Redditor writing, "she was shamed into thinking she was a terrible person who had to stay."
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Cut Off Her Mom Annie After She Left the Church and Denounced Polygamy
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown had once cut her mother, Annie, out of her life and refused to let her around her kids. Here's what we know about their complicated relationship.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think They Know Why Kody Brown Suggested Christine Brown Move to Saint George, Utah, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Distance
Christine Brown moved to Murray, Utah, despite Kody Brown's protests. 'Sister Wives' fans think they know why he suggested it.
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
AOL Corp
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"
Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?. At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:. Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:
Comments / 0