Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
Platte County Special Olympians heading to state
WHEATLAND - The Platte County Special Olympians are returning to the state competition in Casper again this year where they will be participating in the bowling competition. “Each individual bowler is doing amazing,” said the Olympian’s coach Kayla Robinette. “We were able to purchase bowling balls for the team this year with all the amazing donations we have received from our community. We will just be bowling for this particular season (fall games) I believe everyone will do amazing at state. They have practiced hard and with a lot of heart. Bowling seems to be a favorite amongst this team. They are also excited for the state games banquet where they get to dance and have a fun night with athletes from all over the state of Wyoming.”One of the amazing stories in the midst of each amazing story is Amy Copsey from Guernsey. Thirty years ago, Copsey had an impressive string of victories that won her 51 medals in various sports as a Special Olympian. At 50 years of age, Copsey has made a comeback.
Public Notice No. 2002
The Town of Guernsey is holding a public hearing for questions and comments pertaining to the application for a Community Development Block Grant, for the purpose of acquirement and rehabilitation of housing in the Town of Guernsey. This public meeting will be held at the Town Hall in Guernsey on October 24, 2022 at 6:00pm.
Thomas Memorial Airport 18th Annual Fly-In hosts hundreds of aviation enthusiasts
GLENDO – Although Sunday in Glendo resembled a soupy fog, aircraft aficionados and pilots patiently waited for the sun to pop out and burn off the fog which caused only a few hour delay. Billed as the largest grassroots fly-in in Wyoming, the Thomas Memorial Airport 18th Annual Fly-In...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff
A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings still seeking first victory
GUERNSEY – The Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings faced a tough Saratoga team last Friday night and came out on the bottom end of a 76-0 score. The Vikings have not only been facing bigger and more experienced teams, but have watched as their bench has been stacked with fresh players while the Guernsey-Sunrise bench has only three. When starter and the most experienced player, Aidan Noggle was injured in the Pine Bluffs game, the depletion was even more devastating.
