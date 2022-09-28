WHEATLAND - The Platte County Special Olympians are returning to the state competition in Casper again this year where they will be participating in the bowling competition. “Each individual bowler is doing amazing,” said the Olympian’s coach Kayla Robinette. “We were able to purchase bowling balls for the team this year with all the amazing donations we have received from our community. We will just be bowling for this particular season (fall games) I believe everyone will do amazing at state. They have practiced hard and with a lot of heart. Bowling seems to be a favorite amongst this team. They are also excited for the state games banquet where they get to dance and have a fun night with athletes from all over the state of Wyoming.”One of the amazing stories in the midst of each amazing story is Amy Copsey from Guernsey. Thirty years ago, Copsey had an impressive string of victories that won her 51 medals in various sports as a Special Olympian. At 50 years of age, Copsey has made a comeback.

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO