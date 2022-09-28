ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
techunwrapped.com

The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Apple Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET

iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances

Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
