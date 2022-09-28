Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
9to5Mac
Some Apple Watch Ultra users notice ‘jelly scrolling,’ here’s why it’s happening
The Apple Watch Ultra features the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, but it uses the same display technology as on previous models. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for a few days, some users are noticing a so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the display. Here’s why this is not actually surprising.
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
The Echo Dot drops to cheapest ever price in Prime Early Access deal
Get the Echo Dot (4th gen) for under £20 in this early Prime Day 2 deal
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
ETOnline.com
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More
Fall is officially here, and so are early holiday deals on must-have items at Walmart. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of deals across all categories to help you prepare for the new season. This...
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances
Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
ETOnline.com
Shop The Best Amazon Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry — Kate Spade, Swarovski, and More
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry. You...
