Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
NBC News
After Ian, Fort Myers Fire Chief is seeing a ‘heavy, heavy surge’ in damage
Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion says his department has made over 200 water rescues since last night. “Catastrophic would be a good word for [the damage],'' McMillion said.Sept. 29, 2022.
Extreme Wind Warning In Effect For Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, And Fort Myers Until 6 PM
An extreme wind warning is in effect for Cape Coral FL, Lehigh Acres FL, and Fort Myers FL until 6:00 PM EDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior
MSNBC
1.2 million gallons of water en route to Lee County after water main break amid Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 1.2 million gallons of water are on their way to Lee County residents and facilities after the water utility had a “big” water main break. The county requested the state enlist federal support to help diagnose and fix the problem. Sept. 30, 2022.
Rescue efforts begin for Sanibel residents stuck on the island
The US Coast Guard began a rescue operation today to bring Sanibel Island residents back to the mainland.
Lehigh Acres Fire Dept Update
The hardest thing about waiting for this storm out is knowing we can’t respond right now to help you. Rest assured, we are ready. We will be coming. #HurricaneIan.
Lee County Residents: Use Bottled Water
Due to water system distribution pipeline damage in Lee County, a countywide boil water notice has been issued. We recognize that most residents do not have the power to boil water, so please use bottled water for drinking.
fox4now.com
Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water. The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week. In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6...
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed
The Peace River has flooded after Hurricane Ian, causing parts of US 41 in Charlotte County to close
Fox 4 reporter shares damage to her home after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4's Kaitlin Knapp shares her story after Hurricane Ian causes devastation across Southwest Florida
WEAR
Lee County Sheriff's Office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office made arrests for looting on Friday. Lee County was devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday as the storm made landfall at Category 4. The sheriff's office and state leaders have said search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the county. Videos...
‘We’re going to get through this’: Lee County sheriff’s office shares powerful images
The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted powerful photos of destruction on Friday following Hurricane Ian.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
wflx.com
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
fox4now.com
Fort Myers hotels share updates on social media amid power and phone outages
In the Fort Myers area, much-needed hotels had to evacuate staff and close amid Hurricane Ian's destruction. With massive power outages and telephone connections that are spotty at best, many hotels in the area are using social media to update guests and the public. With the Sanibel Causeway partially collapsed,...
TODAY.com
Florida official urges residents to find shelter ahead of storm landfall
Liz Bello-Matthews, public information officer for Fort Myers, Florida, discusses how the city has prepared for Hurricane Ian. She says high winds are a major concern and urges residents to find shelter ahead of the storm’s landfall.Sept. 28, 2022.
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties who decided not to evacuate were forced to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part of the new normal...
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is grounded until further notice
Due to hazardous conditions, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is grounded until further notice. They will still be taking phone calls, and they will respond once it is safe to go out.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
