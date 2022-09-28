ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Hurricaneian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore

FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
FORT MYERS, FL
wflx.com

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
CLEWISTON, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy