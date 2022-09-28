BEIJING (AP) — Two surveys show growth in Chinese manufacturing was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs. That adds to pressure on lackluster economic growth. Business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers’ index fell. A separate index by an official business group edged higher. Both showed export orders and employment fell. That adds to complications for Chinese leaders who are trying to reverse an economic slump after growth fell to less than half the official target. Those efforts have been hampered by weak global and Chinese consumer demand and a slump in real estate activity caused by an official crackdown on the industry’s use of debt.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO