Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
Miami New Times
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters
MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
Miami Hurricanes game broadcasts could be affected by 790 The Ticket demise
Miami Hurricanes games could be in conflict with the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat with the announcement on Thursday that 790 The Ticket is converting to a Spanish format. The Panthers had always been broadcast on 560 WQAM, but the Heat is moving from 790 with the shutdown of the station.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
wengradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
Hurricane Ian prompts schools closures in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Several schools and colleges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties opted Tuesday to close for the next two days as gusty winds and torrential rains from Hurricane Ian lashed south Florida. As parents lined up to collect their children from school Tuesday, some were glad that school administrators made the decision to suspend classes."I think it's a good thing if it's keeping the kids safe," parent Val Baptiste said. "And unfortunately we have this inclement weather. I think is a good thing."Parents of students attending school in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were notified earlier in the day about the decision...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
themiamihurricane.com
Ep 2; Hurricane Ian, Hispanic/Latin Heritage Month and Transgender Medicare Coverage in Florida
On this episode of ‘Catch Up Canes (Wednesday, Sept. 28), The Miami Hurricanes’ podcast, we cover how the University of Miami is responding to Hurricane Ian, ‘Canes football and its current 2-2 status, Hispanic/Latin Heritage month celebrations on-campus, one student’s opinion on transgender Medicare coverage in Florida and more.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
Comments / 0