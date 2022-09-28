ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

RadarOnline

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Coral Gables, FL
Education
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters

MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
MIAMI, FL
#Hurricane Preparedness#K12#Linus College#The University Of Miami#The Coral Gables#Marine#Hurricane Ian
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida

Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian prompts schools closures in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Several schools and colleges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties opted Tuesday to close for the next two days as gusty winds and torrential rains from Hurricane Ian lashed south Florida. As parents lined up to collect their children from school Tuesday, some were glad that school administrators made the decision to suspend classes."I think it's a good thing if it's keeping the kids safe," parent Val Baptiste said. "And unfortunately we have this inclement weather. I think is a good thing."Parents of students attending school in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were notified earlier in the day about the decision...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

