Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
NFL quarterback power rankings: How Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow and Mitch Trubisky stand after Week 3
Three weeks of the 2022 NFL season are now in the books. As was the case after Week 2, we now have another set of data points in regard to who is good and who is not. That means we have some more fluidity in our quarterback rankings, including another new No. 1 heading into Week 4. But the quarterbacks of Ohio are trending upward.
Mitchell Trubisky Makes His Thoughts On Matt Canada Very Clear
Mitch Trubisky is still on Matt Canada's side heading into the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game against the New York Jets. It's no secret that the Steelers' offense hasn't been up to par in the first three weeks of the season. They've struggled in both the running and passing game and also only have four touchdowns during that time.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge
The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear
John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are preparing to face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Like most coaches around the NFL, Harbaugh is impressed with what he's seeing from Allen. “I haven’t really tracked the evolution of Josh Allen in that sense, but I...
Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers
The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Month
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month for September. This is the second Offensive Player of the Month award for Jackson (November 2019) and he becomes the first Baltimore Ravens player to win the award multiple times. Jackson completed 56 of 88 pass attempts (63.6...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Week 4: Getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets have what most would consider to be a must-win game ahead in Week 4. They are set to go against a 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road that also has a lot to play for. After reviewing the Steelers’ last two games on All-22 against...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com
What could’ve been: Will Bears regret passing on Giants’ Brian Daboll?
Like looking in the mirror. The New York Giants and Chicago Bears are on similar paths as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have first-year head coaches who got out of the gates with surprising 2-1 starts and both teams are hoping they’ve found their quarterbacks of the future.
Comments / 0