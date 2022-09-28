Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
CBS News
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward
MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
Click10.com
‘Lion,’ ‘freight train’: Residents describe ‘roar’ of Pembroke Pines tornado
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Residents of the Pasadena Lakes neighborhood of Pembroke Pines spent their Wednesday morning cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, they recounted the...
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
Click10.com
WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
cw34.com
Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
mycbs4.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
FHP Quick Response Force members to west coast, assist in search and rescue
FORT LAUDERDALE - Members of the Florida Highway Patrol's Quick Response Force left Davie early Thursday morning bound for the west coast. The four dozen members, who are trained in urban rescue, will assist the county and local officials with search and rescue efforts. They've taken high water vehicles to get to some of the more troubled areas along with needed resources, including chain saws to get through areas with downed trees and a drone to get a better view of areas that are still underwater."The impact is immeasurable. We are going to have a lot of different agencies, public safety professionals from around the state, deploying to this area. A lot of volunteers utilizing this technology, even FPL utilizing this technology, in order to get information in minutes," said FHP Sgt. Robert Dooley.But they will do more than just search and rescue."We will be conducting many different types of tasks, from traffic control to search and rescue, to security of neighborhoods, assisting with every need," said FHP Major Roger Reyes.
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
WPTV
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
Click10.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Coast Guard takes part in rescue operations on Florida’s west coast
SANIBEL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is among the agencies taking part in search and rescue operations on Florida’s west coast. The Coast Guard released footage of an aircrew from Air Station Miami rescuing a husband and wife Thursday who were stranded in Sanibel. WATCH VIDEO OF...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
