Davie, FL

NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

FHP Quick Response Force members to west coast, assist in search and rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE - Members of the Florida Highway Patrol's Quick Response Force left Davie early Thursday morning bound for the west coast. The four dozen members, who are trained in urban rescue, will assist the county and local officials with search and rescue efforts. They've taken high water vehicles to get to some of the more troubled areas along with needed resources, including chain saws to get through areas with downed trees and a drone to get a better view of areas that are still underwater."The impact is immeasurable. We are going to have a lot of different agencies, public safety professionals from around the state, deploying to this area. A lot of volunteers utilizing this technology, even FPL utilizing this technology, in order to get information in minutes," said FHP Sgt. Robert Dooley.But they will do more than just search and rescue."We will be conducting many different types of tasks, from traffic control to search and rescue, to security of neighborhoods, assisting with every need," said FHP Major Roger Reyes.  
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
FLORIDA STATE

