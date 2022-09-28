Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach structure fire during severe weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. crews are responding to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street. The people inside have evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time. Officials said no injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area for your safety and...
Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian
WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage is widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
Crews responding to fire at old Dillon warehouse
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon at an old building off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dillon. Dillon Fire Chief Keith and Bailey said when they arrived on the scene, the building was covered in flames. He said they managed to...
Shrimping boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large shrimp boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian Friday. Officials said the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said no one was on board and the city said the Coast Guard rescued...
Horry County suspends emergency ops center, resumes normal operations
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Emergency Operations center has deactivated its emergency operations center after Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 1 (Level 1 Operation Condition) Friday morning so the county could operate at full alert to address the impacts from Hurricane Ian.
2 transported to the hospital after deadly shooting on Laurie Street in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — Andrews Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening at a home on Laurie Street. Police say a male entered a home and shot two females. Two people were transported to the hospital, and one person was reported dead. Police have not identified which of...
Filling sandbags ahead of Ian turned into neighbors helping neighbors in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In Georgetown, preparing for Hurricane Ian turned into acts of kindness Thursday as neighbors filled sandbags to try and reduce their flood risk. The City's Public Works department unloaded mounds of sand in an empty parking lot near the Harborwalk but when a machine that's supposed to bag it up wasn't working properly, everyone pitched in to help each other out.
Calm after the storm: Rainbows pop up along Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the Soth Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City.
Non-emergency phone lines down in NMB; 911, backup numbers still available
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach non-emergency line/phones are down and may be sporadic. People can call still call their backup numbers 843-385-6417 or 843-957-6450. 911 is still operational.
GALLERY: Hurricane Ian damage across Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian is spreading rain and high winds across the area Friday causing damage and flooding in some areas. Winds could reach 40-60 mph and 70-75 mph in certain areas with rainfall totals expected to be around four to seven inches. If you're able to...
Government building closures, suspended services on Friday for Grand Strand & Pee Dee
WPDE — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are closing city and county buildings and offices. Below is a list of government-owned buildings that will be closed Friday. HORRY COUNTY. All Horry County government offices including the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul...
CMC Emergency Dept. remains open during Hurricane Ian, some services close
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Medical Center will remain open and fully staffed before, during and after Hurricane Ian. The medical group said they are not in an evacuation zone and are actively monitoring all inclement weather threats and making all necessary preparations. "Our top priority is to continue...
Pee Dee cities, counties work to clean basins & storm drains ahead of storm
WPDE — Cities and counties across the Pee Dee are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Ian before it hits their communities. Public works crews have spent much of the week cleaning storm drains and catching basins of trash and debris to lessen any flooding. They went to...
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
Myrtle Beach-area Publix stores to close Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Due to the anticipated severe weather on Friday, Publix will be closing select stores. The following store locations in our area will be closed:. Publix at Forest Square, 2170 Oakheart Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC. Village Shops at Grande Dunes, 7925 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle...
No swimming in ocean as 'Double Red Flag' posted in NMB, MB ahead of Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The beaches in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach now have a double red flag issued for no swimming. A Double Red Flag means the water is closed to the public. As Tropical Storm Ian heads towards our coast there is a high rip...
Human remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The human remains found in Georgetown County on Sept. 25 have been identified as a man that has been missing since July. Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen not far from the St. Frances Animal Center, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has died after a deadly shooting outside of Conway Wednesday morning. Christa Lee, 22, of Florence, was identified as the victim and died of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County police said they are investigating the shooting...
City of Georgetown post office mailbox vandalized, mail possibly stolen
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The post office mailbox belonging to the City of Georgetown was recently vandalized. Officials said the mailbox, located at 1101 Charlotte Street, was vandalized over the weekend and mail dated between Friday, Sept. 23 and Monday, Sept. 26 may have been stolen. The city highly...
