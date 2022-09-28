ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach structure fire during severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. crews are responding to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street. The people inside have evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time. Officials said no injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area for your safety and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian

WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage is widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Crews responding to fire at old Dillon warehouse

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon at an old building off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dillon. Dillon Fire Chief Keith and Bailey said when they arrived on the scene, the building was covered in flames. He said they managed to...
DILLON, SC
Horry County suspends emergency ops center, resumes normal operations

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Emergency Operations center has deactivated its emergency operations center after Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 1 (Level 1 Operation Condition) Friday morning so the county could operate at full alert to address the impacts from Hurricane Ian.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Filling sandbags ahead of Ian turned into neighbors helping neighbors in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In Georgetown, preparing for Hurricane Ian turned into acts of kindness Thursday as neighbors filled sandbags to try and reduce their flood risk. The City's Public Works department unloaded mounds of sand in an empty parking lot near the Harborwalk but when a machine that's supposed to bag it up wasn't working properly, everyone pitched in to help each other out.
GEORGETOWN, SC
GALLERY: Hurricane Ian damage across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian is spreading rain and high winds across the area Friday causing damage and flooding in some areas. Winds could reach 40-60 mph and 70-75 mph in certain areas with rainfall totals expected to be around four to seven inches. If you're able to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CMC Emergency Dept. remains open during Hurricane Ian, some services close

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Medical Center will remain open and fully staffed before, during and after Hurricane Ian. The medical group said they are not in an evacuation zone and are actively monitoring all inclement weather threats and making all necessary preparations. "Our top priority is to continue...
CONWAY, SC
Myrtle Beach-area Publix stores to close Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Due to the anticipated severe weather on Friday, Publix will be closing select stores. The following store locations in our area will be closed:. Publix at Forest Square, 2170 Oakheart Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC. Village Shops at Grande Dunes, 7925 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has died after a deadly shooting outside of Conway Wednesday morning. Christa Lee, 22, of Florence, was identified as the victim and died of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County police said they are investigating the shooting...
CONWAY, SC
City of Georgetown post office mailbox vandalized, mail possibly stolen

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The post office mailbox belonging to the City of Georgetown was recently vandalized. Officials said the mailbox, located at 1101 Charlotte Street, was vandalized over the weekend and mail dated between Friday, Sept. 23 and Monday, Sept. 26 may have been stolen. The city highly...
GEORGETOWN, SC

