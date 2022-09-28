GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In Georgetown, preparing for Hurricane Ian turned into acts of kindness Thursday as neighbors filled sandbags to try and reduce their flood risk. The City's Public Works department unloaded mounds of sand in an empty parking lot near the Harborwalk but when a machine that's supposed to bag it up wasn't working properly, everyone pitched in to help each other out.

