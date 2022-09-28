Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Missouri’s governor praises passage of historic tax cut legislation
The largest tax cut in state history is on its way to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s (R) desk. The bill is a top priority for the governor and for the GOP-controlled Legislature. The House voted 98-32 to give final approval to the $1-billion tax cut on Thursday. Governor Parson...
kwos.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
kwos.com
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
kwos.com
Four state tax cut bills to be heard by Missouri House committee on Wednesday
The Missouri House Budget Committee has scheduled hearings on three state income tax bills for Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City. They’ll also hold a hearing on the major tax cut bill approved by the Senate last week. House Budget Committee chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) tells 939 the Eagle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri volunteers from American Red Cross to deploy to Florida on Friday
Powerful Hurricane Ian has wiped out a section of causeway leading to Sanibel in Florida, according to a reporter on the ground for the “Tampa Bay Times.” The damage was done by a powerful storm surge, the newspaper reports. The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Ian is one of...
kwos.com
Hurricane Ian hammers Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. Mid – Missouri Red Cross volunteers head south today. Missouri utility crews...
kwos.com
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign
A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
kwos.com
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup
Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
RELATED PEOPLE
kwos.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
kwos.com
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
Comments / 0