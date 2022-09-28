ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

WEEK 4: Northampton at West Springfield, Westfield at Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week for Friday Night Frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Northampton took on West Springfield and and Westfield battled Holyoke. Click on the video above for the highlights. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Boston, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Local Life#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Localevent#Salute#Festival#Chicopee Day#Wggb Wshm#Koffee Kup Bakery#Old Bike Shop#Millie S Pierogi
westernmassnews.com

Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A staple of The Big E is handcrafted goods. Many of the vendors come to the fair year-after-year, including one jewelry maker who is 81-years young. Ellen Steinbuchel and her booth “Sparkles” is marking 50 years at The Big E at the same location....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eastern States president reflects on success of 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been packed with people this year, with tens of thousands of guests coming out daily to enjoy the 17-day fair. Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s fair, its sucess and record-breaking days, some of the highlights, and what fairgoers can expect for the last weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Game of the Week: Longmeadow at Springfield Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Longmeadow at Springfield Central! Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Former New England resident shares Hurricane Ian experiences

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Man from New England, who now lives in the sunshine state shared with Western Mass News how recent days have been in wake of hurricane Ian. Cameron Coelho is originally from Litchfield, Connecticut and now lives in Clermont, Florida, west of Orlando. He said while they luckily didn’t experience the brunt of the storm, it was still bad.
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy