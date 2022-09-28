Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterol
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 30
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.
westernmassnews.com
WEEK 4: Northampton at West Springfield, Westfield at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week for Friday Night Frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Northampton took on West Springfield and and Westfield battled Holyoke. Click on the video above for the highlights. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Overwhelming requests for parvo vaccine at Dakin in Springfield
Cases of a deadly dog virus are on the rise in Springfield. Dakin Humane Society has launched a prevention campaign and is seeing a massive turnout.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
westernmassnews.com
Big E enters final weekend, officials hope for record-breaking attendance
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday kicked off final weekend of the Big E for the 2022 season. The fair broke attendance records this season and they’re on track to break another one!. President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, Gene Cassidy said that by the end of the...
westernmassnews.com
Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A staple of The Big E is handcrafted goods. Many of the vendors come to the fair year-after-year, including one jewelry maker who is 81-years young. Ellen Steinbuchel and her booth “Sparkles” is marking 50 years at The Big E at the same location....
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
westernmassnews.com
Eastern States president reflects on success of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been packed with people this year, with tens of thousands of guests coming out daily to enjoy the 17-day fair. Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s fair, its sucess and record-breaking days, some of the highlights, and what fairgoers can expect for the last weekend.
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Longmeadow at Springfield Central
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Longmeadow at Springfield Central! Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Escaped goats caught roaming Main Street in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department was called to Main Street for goats who were wandering near the roadway at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
westernmassnews.com
Popular ‘Big Yellow Slide’ returns for another year at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As The Big e comes to an end, fairgoers have two more days to visit the fan favorite, the Big Yellow Slide. Watch as Mary takes a ride down the slide with Bella, whose top tip for riding is “keep your hands and feet in the mat at all times.”
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
42 correctional officers graduate in Ludlow
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office graduated another class of correctional officers Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Former New England resident shares Hurricane Ian experiences
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Man from New England, who now lives in the sunshine state shared with Western Mass News how recent days have been in wake of hurricane Ian. Cameron Coelho is originally from Litchfield, Connecticut and now lives in Clermont, Florida, west of Orlando. He said while they luckily didn’t experience the brunt of the storm, it was still bad.
