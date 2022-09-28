ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

wpde.com

3 dead after double murder-suicide on Laurie Street in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Georgetown County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of three victims in the double murder-suicide on Friday, September 30th. Natasha Middletown,44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve,23, were shot and killed in their home in Andrews,. Middletown was pronounced dead in her home and her...
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

3 dead after murder-suicide in Andrews, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead after a murder-suicide in Andrews Friday night. Natasha Middleton, 44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve, 23, were shot at their home, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Ridgeway added Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene and Sylve was...
ANDREWS, SC
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach

FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has died after a deadly shooting outside of Conway Wednesday morning. Christa Lee, 22, of Florence, was identified as the victim and died of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County police said they are investigating the shooting...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County suspends emergency ops center, resumes normal operations

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Emergency Operations center has deactivated its emergency operations center after Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 1 (Level 1 Operation Condition) Friday morning so the county could operate at full alert to address the impacts from Hurricane Ian.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mother, son arrested in deadly Florence hit and run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, is the second person arrested in a deadly hit and run in Florence where a man was dragged nearly three miles, according to police. Washington's 19-year-old son Zae'Kwon Washington turned himself in Monday for the hit and run. Police said during...
FLORENCE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Suspect For Break-In’s At The Market Common, Is In Custody

A suspect Myrtle Beach Police were searching for is now in custody. After multiple vehicle break in’s Sunday night in The Market Common area, the search began for a suspect with a large back tattoo that was caught on camera. Community members quickly recognized the suspect and identified him. Given that this incident is still under investigation, police announced that his name and charges will not be shared until formal charges are made.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

