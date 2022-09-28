ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Mary Margaret Cloud

Mary Margaret Cloud, Elwood, KS, passed away September 26, 2022 with her family at her bedside in LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, MO. Mary was born on September 7, 1943 in Girard, Kansas to Otho L. Stwalley and Margaret D. (Wright) Stwalley. She married Galen Lawrence Cloud, Sr., on July 3,...
Dave Hartman

Dave Hartman, 65, Trimble, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born November 8, 1956 in Sugar Creek, Missouri to Harold and Nancy (Thornton) Hartman. Dave married Lucretia Lager on July 9, 1988. She survives of the home. He was owner/operator of Royal Transmission shops in St. Joseph...
Larry Dale Richerson

Larry Dale Richerson, 72, Kidder, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. On May 14, 1950 he was born to Paul and Betty (Cooper) Richerson in Dennison, Texas. Larry married Mary Thayer on September 17, 2009. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and...
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
Margaret M. Hirter

Margaret Marie Hirter, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to George and Vernie (Isenhower) Shewmaker on November 25, 1927, in Cosby, Missouri. Margaret married Gottfried Hirter on April 6, 1946. He precedes her in death. She was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist...
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Hurricane Ian impacting flights out of KCI

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas right now and after all the flight issues the storm has caused, we went to Kansas City International Airport to check on the status of flights. Hurricane Ian continues to be a problem for the southeast United States and for...
Alvarez wins MEC tournament

One MEC standout is trying to win her second straight singles title. (SAVANNAH, Mo.) We're getting closer to postseason play for fall sports.
St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 K-9 Death

A Saint Joseph man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Court documents say Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to felony knowingly causing the death or disablement of a police animal and felony armed criminal action. Records list both charges from June 30, 2021. The court...
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
