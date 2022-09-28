Read full article on original website
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Mary Margaret Cloud
Mary Margaret Cloud, Elwood, KS, passed away September 26, 2022 with her family at her bedside in LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, MO. Mary was born on September 7, 1943 in Girard, Kansas to Otho L. Stwalley and Margaret D. (Wright) Stwalley. She married Galen Lawrence Cloud, Sr., on July 3,...
Dave Hartman
Dave Hartman, 65, Trimble, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born November 8, 1956 in Sugar Creek, Missouri to Harold and Nancy (Thornton) Hartman. Dave married Lucretia Lager on July 9, 1988. She survives of the home. He was owner/operator of Royal Transmission shops in St. Joseph...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Larry Dale Richerson
Larry Dale Richerson, 72, Kidder, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. On May 14, 1950 he was born to Paul and Betty (Cooper) Richerson in Dennison, Texas. Larry married Mary Thayer on September 17, 2009. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
Margaret M. Hirter
Margaret Marie Hirter, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to George and Vernie (Isenhower) Shewmaker on November 25, 1927, in Cosby, Missouri. Margaret married Gottfried Hirter on April 6, 1946. He precedes her in death. She was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist...
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
Hurricane Ian impacting flights out of KCI
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas right now and after all the flight issues the storm has caused, we went to Kansas City International Airport to check on the status of flights. Hurricane Ian continues to be a problem for the southeast United States and for...
Alvarez wins MEC tournament
One MEC standout is trying to win her second straight singles title. (SAVANNAH, Mo.) We're getting closer to postseason play for fall sports.
St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 K-9 Death
A Saint Joseph man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Court documents say Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to felony knowingly causing the death or disablement of a police animal and felony armed criminal action. Records list both charges from June 30, 2021. The court...
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
