Workdays can be tough. After a long day of dealing with the boss, your annoying coworkers, and nagging customers, you just want to do anything else besides think and talk about work. Early in the week, it's easy to go home and just chill out there, but as you get closer to the weekend, all you really want to do is go enjoy a really good happy hour with your friends and favorite radio station, duh!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO