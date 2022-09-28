ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Happy Hour Prizes You Can Win In Davenport Tonight

It's the first B100 Happy Hour EVER and we want you to join us at the Daiquiri Factory in downtown Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Kid G at the Rust Belt TONIGHT, a chance to get on the guest list for Too Hype Crew, and tickets to Hinder for you to win!
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport

October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf, IA
97X

Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities

The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

B100 Happy Hour Is Every Thursday

Workdays can be tough. After a long day of dealing with the boss, your annoying coworkers, and nagging customers, you just want to do anything else besides think and talk about work. Early in the week, it's easy to go home and just chill out there, but as you get closer to the weekend, all you really want to do is go enjoy a really good happy hour with your friends and favorite radio station, duh!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Does the QC really need a new hotel?

While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
MUSCATINE, IA
97X

Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend

Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Supporting local at the grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
MOLINE, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

