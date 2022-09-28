Read full article on original website
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
NFL・
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Gather round sistaaahs, Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+
On today's What to Watch, Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+, The Walking Dead starts its final march, Kid Cudi goes Entergalactic, Ramy returns, and a new adaptation of Interview with a Vampire. Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the Week (The Last of Us), and entertainment headlines, including how Amy...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill Free Online
Best sites to watch Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill - Last updated on Sep 30, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Sep 30
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Free Online
Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman. Cast: Lindsay Wagner Lee Majors Richard Anderson Sandra Bullock Jeff Yagher. The Bionic Woman and the Six-Million-Dollar Man reunite--with a few younger bionic assistants--and try to catch a bionic spy. Is Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
epicstream.com
Is Spy x Family Part 2 on Netflix? Spy x Family Part 2 Netflix Release Date
Joining the Fall 2022 anime lineup is Spy x Family Part 2, which is one of the most-awaited series this year by anime fans. It has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the series but some fans might be wondering if Spy x Family Part 2 will be on Netflix too.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
Maluma on Building His Porsche Collection, Buying Rolexes and Sage Advice from J.Lo
The 28-year-old Colombian musician Maluma—born Juan Luis Londoño Arias— has been in the studio since he turned 16, when he decided that the famously tough world of pop music would be a more rewarding pursuit than his first ambition, professional soccer. It’s worked out: around 18 million album sales later, he has collaborated with Shakira, Ricky Martin and Selena Gomez. But his major crossover moment came back in 2019, when Madonna asked him to appear on her song “Medellín,” an ode to his hometown. A more recent accomplishment: appearing in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me earlier this year. With...
epicstream.com
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: Who Are Bloom's Parents?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Read at your own risk!. From the start of the series, Bloom has been searching for answers about where she came from and how, surprisingly, the Dragon Flame, ended up within her, making her an important fairy in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Who are her parents and why is it a pivotal turn in the story?
Elon Musk debuts humanoid robot, Optimus
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) During Tesla's AI 2022 event held in Silicon Valley on Friday, Elon Musk demonstrated the prototype for a humanoid...
epicstream.com
Coolio Net Worth: The Life And Works Of The Gangsta’s Paradise Hitmaker
The international music scene was shaken by the news of Coolio’s sudden death on Wednesday, September 28. He was 59 years old. As one of the 1990s pop culture icons, Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., made several hits to his name, like the 1995 hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Now, celebrate the life of one of the legendary rappers in the industry and know his net worth before his surprising passing.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
msn.com
Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll
It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
epicstream.com
When is Wolverine Coming to the MCU? Deadpool 3 Details and More Burning Questions
Back in 2017, the James Mangold-directed Logan film was released in theaters, and many fans believed that it would be the last film of Hugh Jackman as the physically-enhanced mutant known as Wolverine. After all, the 20th Century Fox film, which was based on the Old Man Logan comics storyline by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, follows an aged Wolverine and a sick Charles Xavier (Professor X) who defends a young mutant named Laura from the villainous Reavers.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
epicstream.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Confirms Release Window with Gorgeous Key Visual
The Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film is officially coming later this year. The franchise's website has just confirmed that Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends will be released in Winter 2022 and we now have a gorgeous key visual for the highly anticipated movie!. The...
