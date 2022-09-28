ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
WBTW News13

Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
wpde.com

Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
wpde.com

Horry County suspends emergency ops center, resumes normal operations

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Emergency Operations center has deactivated its emergency operations center after Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 1 (Level 1 Operation Condition) Friday morning so the county could operate at full alert to address the impacts from Hurricane Ian.
wfxb.com

What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds

Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
WMBF

Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
