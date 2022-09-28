Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
Myrtle Beach hotel loses part of its roof, 4 people rescued from motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach hotel lost part of its roof and four people had to be rescued from a separate motel, according to the City of Myrtle Beach. The Twilight Surf Hotel in the area of 17th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard lost part of its roof and hotel guests […]
Georgetown County shifting to OPCON 2
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian. The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day. In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call […]
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
wpde.com
Surfside Beach begins Hurricane Ian cleanup
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach Public Works Dept. has begun the cleanup process following Hurricane Ian. The town has a significant amount of debris on roadways and other public spaces. Many people have fallen trees, limbs, branches, or other debris on their property. Residents...
wpde.com
Horry County suspends emergency ops center, resumes normal operations
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Emergency Operations center has deactivated its emergency operations center after Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 1 (Level 1 Operation Condition) Friday morning so the county could operate at full alert to address the impacts from Hurricane Ian.
Fishing trawler washes ashore in Myrtle Beach while Ian raged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand. According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach residents make last minute preparations for Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — People in the Myrtle Beach area are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian. People were getting last-minute groceries and gas for the inclement weather. Costco and Sam's Club on Seaboard Street had long lines for the gas pumps, and even had a busy parking...
wfxb.com
What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds
Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
WITN
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian rages on in the Grand Strand. The boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was onboard the boat. The city...
wpde.com
Government building closures, suspended services on Friday for Grand Strand & Pee Dee
WPDE — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are closing city and county buildings and offices. Below is a list of government-owned buildings that will be closed Friday. HORRY COUNTY. All Horry County government offices including the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
WMBF
‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are keeping their eyes on the shore as Hurricane Ian makes landfall Friday morning. A Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning are both in effect up and down the Grand Strand, while inland areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning. As a...
