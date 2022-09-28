A CREATIVE person on TikTok has shared a clever way to use shower racks that is less messy and more resourceful.

People online are flabbergasted over how easy the cleaning trick is and how they didn't discover it sooner.

People are only just realizing how you’re meant to use shower racks & it’s so much easier Credit: Instagram/@lifeunderglass

TikTok user V'ronica shows the quick game-changing shower hack to viewers Credit: Instagram/@lifeunderglass

TikTok user V’ronica, known as @lifeunderglass on the platform, shares a viral video that showcases the ingenious use of a shower rack to stack and use products in the shower.

In the 20-second video, V'ronica takes her shower from drab to fab with one quick assessment of how to properly manage her bath products.

She added that the clean-up hack can be used for almost all bathroom shower racks, as long as they have well-spaced holes in the bottom of the hanging baskets.

Instead of letting all her shampoos, conditioners and other products pile up on top of each other, she turns hers on their head.

The TikTok user shows how she turns her shower products upside down and then uses the holes in her shower basket like bar optics.

By removing the lids to place the bottles through the holes, they shower gels, shampoos and conditioners line up neatly.

You can also squeeze out some product without ever having to take the bottle off the shelf.

Not only is the shower tip uncomplicated, but it reduces any mess and spills associated with clutter.

Viewers were blown away by the game-changing hack.

"I am 37 and I never realized it was that easy. I just thought oh well it's too the floor it'll sit smh," another wrote.

"Yeah we had that... then he didn't close the shampoo," one viewer comically shared.

"Are you kidding me?? That is BRILLIANT," another added.

The products used in the video struck up their own conversation with viewers reiterating the importance of choice.

"If the products are bad for your hair then don't buy them. It's personal preference. people can use what they like or can afford," another wrote.