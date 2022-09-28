ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

People are only just realizing how you’re meant to use shower racks & it’s so much easier

By Nadgeena Jerome
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A CREATIVE person on TikTok has shared a clever way to use shower racks that is less messy and more resourceful.

People online are flabbergasted over how easy the cleaning trick is and how they didn't discover it sooner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bN0q7_0iDj24mj00
People are only just realizing how you’re meant to use shower racks & it’s so much easier Credit: Instagram/@lifeunderglass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzpGE_0iDj24mj00
TikTok user V'ronica shows the quick game-changing shower hack to viewers Credit: Instagram/@lifeunderglass

TikTok user V’ronica, known as @lifeunderglass on the platform, shares a viral video that showcases the ingenious use of a shower rack to stack and use products in the shower.

In the 20-second video, V'ronica takes her shower from drab to fab with one quick assessment of how to properly manage her bath products.

She added that the clean-up hack can be used for almost all bathroom shower racks, as long as they have well-spaced holes in the bottom of the hanging baskets.

Instead of letting all her shampoos, conditioners and other products pile up on top of each other, she turns hers on their head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04q0N1_0iDj24mj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pwdm_0iDj24mj00

The TikTok user shows how she turns her shower products upside down and then uses the holes in her shower basket like bar optics.

By removing the lids to place the bottles through the holes, they shower gels, shampoos and conditioners line up neatly.

You can also squeeze out some product without ever having to take the bottle off the shelf.

Not only is the shower tip uncomplicated, but it reduces any mess and spills associated with clutter.

Viewers were blown away by the game-changing hack.

"I am 37 and I never realized it was that easy. I just thought oh well it's too the floor it'll sit smh," another wrote.

"Yeah we had that... then he didn't close the shampoo," one viewer comically shared.

"Are you kidding me?? That is BRILLIANT," another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEr2G_0iDj24mj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gwtA_0iDj24mj00

The products used in the video struck up their own conversation with viewers reiterating the importance of choice.

"If the products are bad for your hair then don't buy them. It's personal preference. people can use what they like or can afford," another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjLZk_0iDj24mj00
The method places bottles upside down in the shower rack so that the liquid smoothly falls out Credit: Instagram/@lifeunderglass

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Well+Good

Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy