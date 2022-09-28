Read full article on original website
High School Football Results Friday September 30
(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday) (The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday) (Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday) Tech 35, Apollo 0. (Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops...
Newman Catholic volleyball sweeps Rhinelander
WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team swept a nonconference match over Rhinelander on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School. The Cardinals won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17. Paige Guld had 14 assists, seven service aces and eight kills, Ashley Jankowski had a team-high nine kills, Lily Schields had 13 assists, Grace Carlson had 17 digs and Paige Reeves had 11 digs for Newman Catholic.
Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15. Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18. Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0. Nevis 64, Laporte 0. New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6. New York Mills 20, Bagley...
Watertown, Aberdeen teams looking to contend in state tennis, golf tourneys
Teams from Watertown and Aberdeen believe they have the pieces to be able to contend for team championships in state high school boys golf and girls tennis tournament next week. Here's what is on the agenda:. • State AA Boys Golf — Monday and Tuesday at the Lakeview Golf Course...
Douglas Outlasts Scoopers in Four Sets
BOX ELDER, SD — The Douglas Patriots beat the Sturgis Scoopers in four sets, 25-11, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20 at Douglas High School on Thursday night. Faith King and Norah Iverson each had 10 kills for the Scoopers, who fell to 2-16 on the season. Douglas (5-9) was led by...
