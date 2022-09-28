Read full article on original website
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Where to Watch and Stream You Will Die at Twenty Free Online
Best sites to watch You Will Die at Twenty - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Hoopla ,Criterion Channel Film Movement Plus. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play...
Where to Watch and Stream Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! Free Online
Best sites to watch Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story Free Online
Best sites to watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Making Michael Jackson's Thriller Free Online
Cast: Michael Jackson John Landis Rick Baker Ola Ray Kelly Kimball. Featuring interviews with director John Landis, make-up artist Rick Baker, and the King of Pop himself, Making Michael Jackson's Thriller takes you on a behind-the-scenes journey from pre-production to shooting on the ghoulish graveyard set of Michael Jackson's legendary music video and short film.
Where to Watch and Stream Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies... Live! Free Online
Best sites to watch Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies... Live! - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies... Live! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies... Live! on this page.
Where to Watch I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Al Wayne is serious about farming, but he doesn’t know that his farming skills will power him up in this new fantasy anime. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is streaming online in Fall 2022, so here is where you can legally watch it online.
Where to Watch and Stream Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Free Online
Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman. Cast: Lindsay Wagner Lee Majors Richard Anderson Sandra Bullock Jeff Yagher. The Bionic Woman and the Six-Million-Dollar Man reunite--with a few younger bionic assistants--and try to catch a bionic spy. Is Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and...
Is Spy x Family Part 2 on Netflix? Spy x Family Part 2 Netflix Release Date
Joining the Fall 2022 anime lineup is Spy x Family Part 2, which is one of the most-awaited series this year by anime fans. It has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the series but some fans might be wondering if Spy x Family Part 2 will be on Netflix too.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video
The name’s Video… Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video. As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release the documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Editing Their Docuseries for Netflix After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Sussexes Reportedly Scheduled to Release Their Project After the Crown Season 5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making some changes to their upcoming projects after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir has been delayed until next year. His and Markle’s project for Netflix, which was originally scheduled for this year, will also be pushed back.
Streaming Fatigue? Here's How to Quickly and Easily Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
Streaming powerhouse Netflix once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like Stranger Things and The Crown. But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it lost nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.
Where to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Free Online
Cast: Taylor Swift David Cook Amos Heller Matt Billingslea Max Bernstein. In a once-in-a-lifetime musical event, Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album, “Lover.” Filmed in Paris, the City of Love, in September 2019, this show gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance in 2020.
Where to Watch and Stream Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special Free Online
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Winfrey speaks with Markle about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
