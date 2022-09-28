Which games do Americans most want to win?

Whether you’re obsessed with Wordle or addicted to playing chess, there’s no doubt that certain games bring out our competitive side, making us desperate to win.

Analyzing a comprehensive list of popular card games, board games, online, and video games, online entertainment experts at Slotbox.com have carried out a new study, revealing the top 20 games that leave Americans reeling when they lose.

Using Google Search data, the study paired the name of each game with the term ‘how to win’ in a bid to find out which winning tactics are most searched for by frustrated players.

So, which games came out top? Let’s find out…

The 20 games America most wants to win

Game US searches Type of game

Fortnite 35,000 Video

Chess 24,000 Board

Monopoly 6,250 Board

Checkers 5,200 Board

Wordle 4,900 Online

Blackjack 4,600 Card

Solitaire 3,360 Card

Candy Crush 2,800 Online

Poker 2,710 Card

Battleships 2,100 Board

Baccarat 1,640 Card

Uno 1,600 Card

Craps 1,470 Card

Rummy 1,300 Card

Spades 1,100 Card

Hearts 850 Card

Clue 840 Board

Cribbage 740 Card

Backgammon 680 Board

Jenga 480 Board

In first place video game Fortnite tops the list as the game Americans are most keen to win, with 35,000 average monthly searches. It’s the only video game to make the top 20, as in comparison to games like FIFA, Call of Duty, and War Zone, which all had less than 900 global monthly searches, it seems Fortnite is definitely sparking competition between players.

With over 605 million active players, it’s no surprise to see Chess in second place. Known as one of the most difficult games to master, chess is all about strategy and technique. Each month on average, 24,000 internet users from the US search ‘How to win chess’, suggesting players really don’t want to lose.

Other classic board games such as Checkers (5,200) and Backgammon (680) also made the list, proving to be challenging players.

And, as Christmas is coming up, families will no doubt be dusting off their Monopoly boards, which lands in third place. “How to win Monopoly” receives a staggering 6,250 average monthly searches, as players are keen to take home the most properties on the board.

Popular card games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, and Poker also make the top 10 list, with Blackjack receiving notably more searches overall (4,600), landing in fourth place.

Despite being a solo game, ‘How to win Solitaire’ receives 3,360 average monthly searches, which implies just how much we want to win – even against ourselves.

Popular online and mobile game, Wordle, stormed the world back in October 2021, and now has over 3 million active players world-wide. With 7,600 searches globally, interestingly, the majority of searches come from the US (4,900) suggesting the game makes Americans particularly competitive.

A number of family games also appear in the top 20, including Uno, Jenga, and Clue, alongside the world’s second most popular mobile game, Candy Crush, with over 255 million users in 2021 and 2,800 ‘how to win’ searches each month.

Methodology:

Using Google search data analytics platform AHREFS, the most popular 20 card games, board games, online games, and video games were paired with the term ‘how to win’. From the list of 80 games the terms and related terms with the highest number of global searches were compiled. The data was also split specifically by UK and US search volumes to analyse any key differences.