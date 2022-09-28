‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Will the Spinoff Series Have Complex Timelines Like the Original Series?

An aspect of The Witcher that had fans scratching their heads was its timeline. While watching the first season, the plot would get confusing as fans were watching three different timelines simultaneously. Fans saw the past of both Geralt and Yennefer while watching Ciri’s current timeline. But it leads to wonder if The Witcher: Blood Origin will also follow its predecessor’s complex plot using different timelines.

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall in ‘The Witcher Blood Origin’ | via Netflix

‘The Witcher’ showed Yennefer’s backstory years before Geralt’s and Ciri’s

The Netflix series has three primary timelines that fans were able to figure out. Yennefer’s story is first in the sequence and takes place in 1210 before what fans see with Geralt. It is important to remember that while at Aretuza and becoming a mage, Yennefer ages slower than the rest. It means she has looked the same for years and is almost ageless.

At some point in her story, Geralt’s story also occurs when he meets Renfri. But the second timeline mostly focuses on Geralt’s time with Jaskier and their adventures. After Renfri, there is a 30-year time jump to when the infamous Witcher meets the bard. During this time, fans see all the fun mishaps, the Djinn, and when Geralt tracks a dragon . As well as when Yennefer learns the truth about the Law of Surprise and her feelings toward Geralt .

The second timeline can later be tied into the third when Geralt invoked the Law of Surprise over Pavetta’s future child. The third timeline is Ciri’s and takes place throughout The Witcher. Unlike the others, everything happening to Ciri is the present and soon intersects with Geralt’s story. The timelines needed a detailed breakdown, but The Witcher: Blood Origin will keep things a lot simpler.

Fans do not have to worry about timelines in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Netflix Tudum spoke with the creator of The Witcher: Blood Origin to flesh out what fans can expect and look forward to from the spinoff series. One of the important questions is whether The Witcher: Blood Origin will also have complex timelines that fans have to take notes on.

“This is more of a straightforward linear run. It’s the same timeline, so you don’t have to worry about that part when you’re watching,” explains creator Declan De Barra. Fans can breathe easier knowing the spinoff will be easier to follow.

But fans will want to keep an eye on all the storyline reveals as The Witcher: Blood Origin works as backstory to the events and Easter Eggs that take place in the original series . “Blood Origin sets up certain core characters and fan favorites from the books in the later Witcher series. There are items and discoveries that are made in this world that play off in later seasons of The Witcher and have critical effects on the storyline,” explains the creator.

The spinoff series takes fans deep into the history of the elven people before human reign

In The Witcher , humans are at the top of the totem pole throughout the Continent. But fans know that the elven people are hiding but once had a rich past to the land taken from them . The Witcher: Blood Origin is meant to tell their story in a 4-episode limited series .

The story begins a thousand years before the events of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Ciri. While having a well-rounded group of characters, the series focuses on Eile (Sophia Brown), Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), and Scian (Michelle Yeoh).

Eile was once a warrior in the Queen’s guard who decided to leave it all behind to become a traveling musician. Scian was once part of the Ghost Clan, which a vengeful king eradicated. She lives as a hermit until Eile finds her. Brewing with grief and revenge, Scian seeks to recover a special sword of her people.

Fjall was born into his role as the muscle and guard of the Dog Clan. But behind the brute is a man who has become wounded due to loss. “So when he gets cast out of his clan, he’s trying to find his place in the world. While that’s happening, the Continent is in total turmoil,” explains O’Fuarain to Entertainment Weekly . Fans will soon see these characters’ journey in The Witcher: Blood Origin on Dec. 25.

