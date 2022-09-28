Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
Instant Classic: Trojans win parish rivalry on last minute interception
VIDALIA, La. — A true rivalry game should be full of scoring, defense, turnovers, penalties and a late, game-deciding play. Ferriday vs. Vidalia in the Concordia Parish Classic on Friday had all of that and more. And when the game ended with a 28-24 score, the Trojans walked away...
Natchez Democrat
Rebels hold on to beat Wildcats
CLINTON, La. — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw three touchdown passes and Dantavios Stampley’s five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be huge as the Rebels held on for a 28-21 win over the Silliman Institute Wildcats last Friday night. Silliman was...
Natchez Democrat
Rams top Hillcrest in home win
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior running back Ryan Fisher and junior fullback Jack Orgeron combined for 321 rushing yards and six touchdowns as the Rams held on for a 50-38 win over the Hillcrest Christian School Cougars last Friday night. Fisher finished with 192 yards and two...
Natchez Democrat
The Classic: Vidalia looks to stay undefeated as they face Ferriday in parish rivalry
VIDALIA — As Vidalia High School head football coach Michael Norris said, in any rivalry game, you can basically throw out the records. But that will not be the case when the Vikings play host to Concordia Parish and LHSAA District 2-2A rival Ferriday High School Friday night. Kickoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Storm lose a heartbreaker
LAKEVIEW, La — Delta Charter (2-2) lost a heartbreaker to Longview 36-30 after quarterback Juvari Singleton was injured right before halftime. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said it was a great game and his quarterback is doing alright. His CAT scans came back and nothing was wrong. Singleton was in...
Natchez Democrat
Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 1, 2022
NATCHEZ — Spooky season is here along with pumpkin spice and nice weather. October has begun. Relax with a full day of college football and a slate of SEC matchups. October 1st is also the opening day of squirrel season and archery season so good luck Miss-Lou outdoorsmen. Saturday...
Natchez Democrat
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Eddie Granger, Sr.
PERRYTOWN – Funeral Services for Eddie Granger, Sr., 70, of Roxie, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Perrytown under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.
Natchez Democrat
Betty Lee Dennis
NATCHEZ- Funeral services for Betty Lee Dennis, 94, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Alabama, will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate...
Natchez Democrat
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
Mary Hoye Armsted
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Armsted, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Natchez with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Rosie Marie Ross Jones
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rosie Marie Ross Jones, 91, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Leroy White and Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr., officiating. Burial will...
Natchez Democrat
Casey Ann Hughes, Ph.D.
With almost 80 years of life behind her, Casey (ne Madeline Cassyl Jensen) took a courageous step into the unknown at 4:26 in the morning on September 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was born on Feb 19, 1943, in Angola, Louisiana, where her grandfather...
Natchez Democrat
This B is worth bragging about
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability ratings to school districts and individual schools for the first time since 2019. Like school grades, these ratings are on an A, B, C, D, and F scale. Overall, the Mississippi schools showed tremendous growth over the past two years,...
Natchez Democrat
‘The only way you win is buy a ticket’: Natchez boasts sixth lucky lottery winner this month
A Natchez man made an impressive return on his $1 investment on Tuesday, thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The man won $5,000 in the Mississippi Lottery midday Cash 4 drawing after picking the numbers 5530. He did not select the fireball option, which could have potentially doubled his winnings.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 29, 2022
NATCHEZ — Country Singer Joe Nichols might not have sung about Natchez when he recorded the song Sunny and 75 but it is a great forecast for this week. The Miss-Lou’s weather is spring like with temperatures cooling off and days beginning to grow shorter. Thursday’s high is 76 with a low of 49. The wind will be blowing NNE at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20mph. You might need a jacket, or a rope to keep you from blowing away.
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.
NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
Natchez Democrat
Supporters gifted Boxley-designed t-shirts at Forks of the Roads commemoration Saturday
NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday. Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
Parish appoints two members to new railroad commission, sets speed limit on Sportsman Lane
VIDALIA, La.– The Concordia Parish Police Jury this week appointed two members to a newly established railroad commission and set a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for Sportsman Lane, a road deemed “too dangerous” not to have one. The Police Jury was first approached about joining the new Northeast...
Comments / 0