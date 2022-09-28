Popular Outer Sunset brunch spot Outerlands closes, but there are plans to reopen under new ownership

Read full article on original website
Eater
Inside Logan Square’s New Intimate Den of Fancy Cocktails
Meadowlark Hospitality will finally complete its Logan Square trilogy when its namesake, the Meadowlark, a diminutive, moody cocktail bar and sister venue to Lardon and Union, opens next week on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street. At a mere 825 square feet, the Meadowlark is cozy with nods...
10 Great LA Tasting Menus For Under $100
A tasting menu can be one of the most exciting experiences you'll have at a restaurant—but it can also be one of the most expensive, with $200+ meals quickly becoming standard at fine dining spots around LA. That’s where this guide comes in. Just because a menu has the words “tasting menu” or “prix fixe'' printed at the top doesn’t always mean you have to light your wallet on fire to enjoy it. Here are 10 excellent restaurants with tasting menu options that fall under $100.
Eater
Austin Restaurant Suerte’s Highly Anticipated Mexican Coastal Spot Este Opens in October
Much-lauded Austin Mexican restaurant Suerte is opening its highly anticipated coastal Mexican restaurant Este in October. The 2113 Manor Road restaurant will debut in the Blackland neighborhood on Monday, October 3. To prep for opening this new restaurant, owner Sam Hellman-Mass and Eater Austin’s chef of the year 2018 Fermín...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's
Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
Eater
Play Pickleball at These Austin-Area Bars and Restaurants
For those not in the know, pickleball is a fast-growing sport that’s not only sweeping the nation but also Austin. The sport involves two, three, or four players on a tennis/badminton-like court, where the teams have to hit the plastic hole-y ball back and forth over a net with paddles.
Eater
An Indian Mexican Tasting Menu Restaurant With an All-Day Cafe and Cocktail Bar Is Coming
Last week, Amar “Mer” Mansuria, closed the doors at Casa Indigo in Pilsen for the last time. The casual Mexican restaurant had served its last customer on 18th Street, and though Mansuria isn’t finished cooking, he was emotional. Indigo built a following within the community with Mansuria’s...
