ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Popular Outer Sunset brunch spot Outerlands closes, but there are plans to reopen under new ownership

By Photo by Anthony Masters
hoodline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Inside Logan Square’s New Intimate Den of Fancy Cocktails

Meadowlark Hospitality will finally complete its Logan Square trilogy when its namesake, the Meadowlark, a diminutive, moody cocktail bar and sister venue to Lardon and Union, opens next week on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street. At a mere 825 square feet, the Meadowlark is cozy with nods...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

10 Great LA Tasting Menus For Under $100

A tasting menu can be one of the most exciting experiences you'll have at a restaurant—but it can also be one of the most expensive, with $200+ meals quickly becoming standard at fine dining spots around LA. That’s where this guide comes in. Just because a menu has the words “tasting menu” or “prix fixe'' printed at the top doesn’t always mean you have to light your wallet on fire to enjoy it. Here are 10 excellent restaurants with tasting menu options that fall under $100.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's

Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Great Chefs#Hot Spot#Food Drink#Popular Outer Sunset#Outerlands#Sfgate
Eater

Play Pickleball at These Austin-Area Bars and Restaurants

For those not in the know, pickleball is a fast-growing sport that’s not only sweeping the nation but also Austin. The sport involves two, three, or four players on a tennis/badminton-like court, where the teams have to hit the plastic hole-y ball back and forth over a net with paddles.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy