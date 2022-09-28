Popular Outer Sunset brunch spot Outerlands closes, but there are plans to reopen under new ownership

A tasting menu can be one of the most exciting experiences you'll have at a restaurant—but it can also be one of the most expensive, with $200+ meals quickly becoming standard at fine dining spots around LA. That’s where this guide comes in. Just because a menu has the words “tasting menu” or “prix fixe'' printed at the top doesn’t always mean you have to light your wallet on fire to enjoy it. Here are 10 excellent restaurants with tasting menu options that fall under $100.

