NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO