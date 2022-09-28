Read full article on original website
Nebraska bus driver cited after bus crash injures multiple students
A bus driver was cited after a crash in Nebraska injured multiple students with some ending up at trauma centers.
Chase County school bus driver cited in crash that injured students
IMPERIAL, Neb.-The Chase County Schools bus driver involved in a crash earlier this week has been cited by law enforcement. The Chase County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation into the Sept. 27 crash has been completed. Authorities said the crash happened when the driver of the bus, Keith Cranwell,...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 61 traffic impacted for seven hours after hay bales catch fire near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Highway 61 was closed off after a hay truck caught fire in Keith County. The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department and Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department received reports from emergency management officials of the blaze Thursday afternoon. The OVFD posted on Facebook that a semi-truck with 42 round bales of...
knopnews2.com
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
Denver woman sentenced in McCook methamphetamine conspiracy
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tina Smith, 35, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced on September 26, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Smith to 57 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Upcoming class to feature Ogallala’s historic homes
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will offer an in-depth look at some of the oldest dwellings in the “Cowboy Capital of Nebraska.”. Local historian Tomas England will lead the class, “Ogallala’s Historic Homes,” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the MPCC Ogallala Campus. He will...
Panhandle Post
