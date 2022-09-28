ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion, NE

Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
OGALLALA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
OGALLALA, NE
Panhandle Post

Denver woman sentenced in McCook methamphetamine conspiracy

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tina Smith, 35, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced on September 26, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Smith to 57 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Upcoming class to feature Ogallala’s historic homes

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will offer an in-depth look at some of the oldest dwellings in the “Cowboy Capital of Nebraska.”. Local historian Tomas England will lead the class, “Ogallala’s Historic Homes,” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the MPCC Ogallala Campus. He will...
OGALLALA, NE
