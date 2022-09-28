Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Jackson and his rumored new girlfriend are Instagram official
Last week, it was reported that Jackson was dating his co-star Jack Millar’s ex, Ella Kemp. Now, Ella has officially debuted their relationship by sharing an Instagram story featuring Jackson. Ella posted a story showing Jackson playing with a dog, and captioned the video “She’s f*cking obsessed with him.”...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
urbanbellemag.com
Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech
Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo
Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’
Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best? He and Savannah called off engagement
As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?. Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
‘RHOA’: Producer Shares Why Porsha Williams is Breakout Star of the Show
Porsha Williams starred on 'RHOA' for nine seasons. When viewers first met her, she was a devoted housewife. She quickly gained independence amid a difficult divorce, which a former show producer says made her a fan favorite.
Erica Mena & Safaree's Divorce Has Been Finalized
Erica Mena and Safaree have finalized their divorce, meaning the former couple’s marriage is officially dissolved. According to reports from TMZ, legal documents show the judge signed off on the divorce on September 12, which comes after the pair came to their agreement through arbitration. On of the terms the former couple agreed upon is that Safaree will pay $4,305 a month in child support.
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Thomas Mollura After Will Campbell Split: His Age, Job, More
New man! Lindsie Chrisley is dating boyfriend Thomas Mollura, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best alum debuted her relationship on Wednesday, September 28, more than a year after her split from...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby will meet on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Still Together? Season 8 Engagement Spoilers
Did they find love? Fans are hoping for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones to connect during the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise, and they may get their wish. Keep reading to see season 8 spoilers, including if the...
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement
Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
ETOnline.com
'RHOC's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Dish on Their Budding Romance (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson just made their relationship red carpet official! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the reality TV stars at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, where they spoke about their budding romance. "I mean,...
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH News: LaTisha Scott Called out + Martell Holt Discusses Sheree Whitfield
A new “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” trailer was dropped. The mid-season premiere of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is around the corner. The highlight of recent trailers was the rumored physical altercation between Martell Holt and Marsau Scott during an event. Fans have also seen the cause of the altercation which was a shouting match between Melody Holt and Miss Wanda. And since the altercation, Melody, and Martell spent time on a vacation together with their children and fans wondered if the two were reconciling.
