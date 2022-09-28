ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Leader

South Dakota high school football scores: Sept. 30

Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0 -- Aberdeen Central gained 168 yards on 45 carries and outgained Watertown by only a 260-236 margin in total offense. Drew Salfrank scored on a 35-yard run and Karson Carda a 1-yard run. Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22 -- Paxton Bierema ran for 177 yards with three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Terran Talsma as Avon handed Alcester-Hudson its first loss of the season. Brady Bierema ran for 80 yards with...
HIGH SCHOOL
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekend Sports Calendar: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

PEM at Lake City (homecoming), 7 p.m. Goodhue at Caledonia, 7 p.m. Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Pine Island, 7 p.m. Osceola at Ellsworth (homecoming), 7 p.m. Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg, 1 p.m. Cross Country. Red Wing invite, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Volleyball. Red Wing, Lake City at Pine Island, 8 a.m. Boys...
TENNIS
KCAU 9 News

Seven Siouxland high school volleyball players named to AVCA All-American Watchlist

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Seven of our Siouxland high school volleyball players picked up national recognition as they have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Watchlist. Below are the players along with their school: IOWA Elen Pruett- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Leah Hayungs- MOC-Floyd Valley Claire Johnson- Sheldon Reagan Jansen- Sioux Center SOUTH DAKOTA […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy