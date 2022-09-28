ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Angela Alston
2d ago

Speed🤷🏾‍♀️ What people fail to realize is the heaviest part of the car is what's under the hood when you're speeding and you come to the stop the back of the car will flip up and send you flying in the air...

WAVY News 10

Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after they say a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon. According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 3:45 p.m. on Maney Drive. A spokesperson with Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer packed with pickles overturns on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with pickles overturned on I-64 east Wednesday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the tractor-trailer was cut off by another driver around 1 p.m., in the HOV lanes near Chesapeake Boulevard. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the tractor-trailer driver overcorrected and hit the jersey wall. This caused the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Armed robbery in Williamsburg area under investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in the Williamsburg area. It happened at a store in the 400 block of Merrimac Trail, just off the parkway. The suspect, identified as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk

Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rjNL4p. Norfolk Public Works prepares for potential flooding. Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding …. Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged against …. Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month. The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Teenager shot on B Avenue in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hut on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call to respond to the 700 block of B Avenue right before 10 p.m. That's in the Olde Huntersville...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg.  On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
supertalk929.com

Hampton man arrested after police find 300 grams marijuana, narcotics

A Hampton man was arrested in Jonesborough on Thursday after a traffic stop led officers to finding 300 grams of marijuana and narcotics in his vehicle. According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding on Greenwood Drive. The report says officers...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA

