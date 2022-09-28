NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with pickles overturned on I-64 east Wednesday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the tractor-trailer was cut off by another driver around 1 p.m., in the HOV lanes near Chesapeake Boulevard. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the tractor-trailer driver overcorrected and hit the jersey wall. This caused the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

