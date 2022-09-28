Read full article on original website
Great Bend police make separate meth arrests on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 1:57 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department contacted Marcus Miller, age 34, in the 1400 block of 2nd Street in the City of Great Bend. Miller was arrested on two City of Great Bend Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, a crystal...
Cop Shop (9/29)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/29) At 7:02 a.m. a child in need of care case was reported at NW 30 Road & N. Washington Avenue. At 3:05 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at Railroad & McKinley. Cattle Out. At 3:08 p.m. a report of cattle out...
Sheriff: Kan. man arrested after woman struck by car
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent domestic dispute and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Individuals at the scene reported a woman had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/29)
BOOKED: Blake Picard on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Hallucinogenic and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, total bond set at $2,747.50 cash only. BOOKED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal...
Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for murder
A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
Barton County attorney to commission: crime registration numbers up
County officials like efficiency. Barton County Attorney Levi Morris offered an example of that to commissioners during Wednesday's meeting. Morris took over the office in December of 2018, opting to file fewer cases since. He was pleased by recent reports that show his office is getting just as many convictions without the hassle of filing more cases.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
Motorcyclist dies attempting to avoid deer
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. […]
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range
A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
Cause of bakery fire in Victoria ruled undetermined
The fire marshal has ruled the cause of a fire at Fork That Bakery in Victoria as undetermined. Fire crews were called to the bakery, 201 E. Main, Tuesday night for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. Victoria Fire Chief John Weber said fire officials...
County moves forward on landfill scraper repair, purchase of dirt
Call it "dirt cheap." At Wednesday's meeting, the Barton County Commission agreed to move forward on repairs of the Caterpillar 615C Scraper that is used to move dirt at the landfill, and also agreed to contract Prosser Dirt to haul in more dirt from an excavation project at Cheyenne Bottoms.
Reno County sales tax hit new high in September
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
Northwest Kansas committee seeks to create child care substitute pool
The Child Care Task Force of Ellis County is trying to develop a child care substitute pool. Members of the task force further discussed the pool at a meeting on Tuesday. A survey conducted last year indicated Hays has one open spot for every 10 children who need care, and that is keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
