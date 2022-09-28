ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/29) At 7:02 a.m. a child in need of care case was reported at NW 30 Road & N. Washington Avenue. At 3:05 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at Railroad & McKinley. Cattle Out. At 3:08 p.m. a report of cattle out...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man arrested after woman struck by car

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent domestic dispute and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Individuals at the scene reported a woman had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/29)

BOOKED: Blake Picard on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Hallucinogenic and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, total bond set at $2,747.50 cash only. BOOKED: Jessica Schenkel on Great Bend Municipal...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Motorcyclist dies attempting to avoid deer

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend

On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range

A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County sales tax hit new high in September

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

