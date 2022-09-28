UNC basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see the 2022-23 squad in action. Friday’s Live Action with Carolina Basketball event has officially been postponed by the program due to the weather forecast. Rain from Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Chapel Hill area this week, and school officials made the decision on Thursday to postpone the event per Inside Carolina. The event has been moved to October 7th, following the same schedule as was originated. UNC was set to have two recruits on campus for the event with Zayden High and Boogie Fland scheduled for visits. The Tar Heels football game against Virginia Tech is still on as scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill despite the rain in the forecast. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO