Wilmington, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington charter school placed on formal review

A Wilmington charter school has been placed on formal review due to enrollment concerns. Great Oaks Charter School, which is located in the Community Education Building at 1200 North French Street in Wilmington, serves students in grades 8 to 12. Secretary of Education Mark Holodick says current enrollment at the...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Pittsburgh

People honoring pediatric cancer warriors gather on Warhol Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The night was lit up and shining bright on Friday in Pittsburgh. People gathered on the Andy Warhol Bridge Bridge with flashlights and other formers of lighting. Now, why was that? They said other cities light up their skylines in gold during September to honor pediatric cancer warriors. Those on the bridge said they want Pittsburgh to do the same in the future. On Friday night, they gathered in hopes of raising awareness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Appoquinimink schools to limit attendance at football games following double shooting

A double shooting just outside the grounds of a Middletown vs. Appoquinimink football game last week is leading district leaders to limit attendance to future football games. The Appoquinimink School District, which governs Middletown, Appoquinimink, and Odessa High School, announced a policy where tickets will only be sold to game participants (players, cheerleaders, band members), and they will be permitted to purchase up to 5 tickets for the game.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC postpones Live Action event due to Hurricane Ian

UNC basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see the 2022-23 squad in action. Friday’s Live Action with Carolina Basketball event has officially been postponed by the program due to the weather forecast. Rain from Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Chapel Hill area this week, and school officials made the decision on Thursday to postpone the event per Inside Carolina. The event has been moved to October 7th, following the same schedule as was originated.  UNC was set to have two recruits on campus for the event with Zayden High and Boogie Fland scheduled for visits. The Tar Heels football game against Virginia Tech is still on as scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill despite the rain in the forecast. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
