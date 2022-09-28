The Ellsworth City Council, at its September meeting, voted not to join the Community Resilience Partnership and thus not be able to apply for state funds for a $50,000 stormwater remediation project. The Public Works Department is already set to do that stormwater remediation work. But now it will be done with Ellsworth taxpayer money instead of with state money. I encourage everyone to check out the State of Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership by Googling it.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO