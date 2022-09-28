Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Director of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is hired
STONINGTON — The board of directors of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (MCCF), a nonprofit with a mission to sustain fisheries and coastal communities in Maine, has announced the hiring of Alexa Dayton as the organization’s new executive director. Dayton brings more than 25 years of leadership...
Ellsworth American
$29K grant to support riverwalk revitalization
ELLSWORTH — T-Mobile has announced that efforts to improve recreational access to the Union River will receive a $29,000 boost through the company’s Hometown Grants program. The award is for “a multi-phase project to transform the area along the Union River that will leverage existing riverfront investment focused...
wabi.tv
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
Ellsworth American
Island’s fate tied to fishing, residents say: “I think we’re being pushed out”
STONINGTON — Make way for windmills. That was one of the worries aired by Deer Isle-Stonington fishermen and small business owners who attended a breakfast economic development meeting at the Stonington town office Friday. A few residents and small business owners said they think the fishing industry is being...
Ellsworth American
Richard (Dick) Maurice Salisbury
Dick knew his Lord and Savior and finally met Him face to face on the morning of Sept. 25, 2022, with a sudden and unexpected passage from the earthly to the Eternal. Dick was born in Bar Harbor on March 20, 1936, to Everett J. Salisbury and Louise (Marshall) Salisbury of Hulls Cove.
Ellsworth American
MLA president appeals for aid to Sorrento voters
SORRENTO — A guest from out of town attended the Sorrento annual Town Meeting on Sept. 24. Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, came to the meeting to ask residents to support Maine’s lobster industry as it prepares for upcoming legal battles. The association is...
Ellsworth American
An uninformed vote
The Ellsworth City Council, at its September meeting, voted not to join the Community Resilience Partnership and thus not be able to apply for state funds for a $50,000 stormwater remediation project. The Public Works Department is already set to do that stormwater remediation work. But now it will be done with Ellsworth taxpayer money instead of with state money. I encourage everyone to check out the State of Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership by Googling it.
Ellsworth American
A tireless worker
Nicole Grohoski has been a tireless worker serving four years in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton, always keeping us informed about what is happening locally as well as Augusta with her newsletters and personal meetings. She has worked for the protection of youth suffering from addiction and improving...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
foxbangor.com
Bangor plans to clean homeless encampments this fall
BANGOR — On Monday, the city of Bangor made plans for how the city will work to make changes with the homeless encampments. The announcement came during a City Council meeting where residents expressed frustration about the growing homeless problem. Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie sees this as a...
Ellsworth American
Hedge fund would be the majority owner of trash plant under agreement
HAMPDEN — Investment firm Revere Capital Advisors would be the majority owner of a new company poised to take over the now-shuttered trash plant in Hampden, the Municipal Review Committee reported in a Sept. 26 letter updating its membership about the sale of the property. The nonprofit MRC represents...
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
WGME
Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police
BANGOR (BDN) -- Staff members at Bangor schools will soon wear badges they can use to alert emergency responders and police instantly in the case of a school shooting or lower-level emergency. The Bangor School Department has partnered with Centegix, an Atlanta company that provides a crisis alert system designed...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
wabi.tv
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
Ellsworth American
A missed opportunity for Ellsworth
My name is Jon Stein, and I’m running for Ellsworth City Council this November. People may know me as the vice president of Heart of Ellsworth, a Maine Community Foundation Hancock County Grant advisor, an educator with Ellsworth Adult Education, or as the owner of Fogtown Brewing Co. But last Monday, I was simply a concerned citizen observing a council meeting.
Ellsworth American
Franklin to vote on quarry moratorium
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Select Board at a Sept. 27 public hearing discussed and approved the wording of a ballot question on whether the town will enact a moratorium on rock quarrying. “The public hearing is to discuss the wording of the ballot question, not to discuss the town...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
foxbangor.com
Paving in Bangor on several streets
BANGOR– The City contractor will be paving the following Streets on Thursday 9-29-22; All shims for the above roads, shim and surface on New York St. This will Cause some traffic delays, so please seek alternate routes. Flaggers will be in place. NO PARKING on these streets while they...
Ellsworth American
Peter Vital Levesque
Peter Vital Levesque, 88, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. Peter was born in St. Lambert, Quebec, Canada on Feb. 14, 1934, the son of Vital William Levesque and Mabel Parry Levesque. Peter grew up in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. In the late 1950s, he followed his brother Victor to...
