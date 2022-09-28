Read full article on original website
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
All lanes open on I-10 West at Essen Lane after morning accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are now open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, including the entrance ramp. Traffic officials said a Thursday morning accident closed I-10 West at Essen Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Congestion is at a minimum as of 9:44 a.m.
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon was business as usual under the overpass at Perkins Road. New restaurants have been popping up left and right, like Unleaded BBQ, which just opened five weeks ago. “The neighborhood is very receptive to having something new, something fun, something fresh in this area so...
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
Traffic Alert: Entrance ramp on I-12 East at Millerville partially blocked due to accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-12 East near the Millerville exit Tuesday (September 27) evening. As of 6:30 p.m., DOTD says the entrance ramp from Millerville Road to I-12 East is partially blocked...
Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body. Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. Details on the person’s identity or a cause of death have not been released. This is a developing...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
