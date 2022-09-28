Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 News Now
NDOT recommends routes for Saturday's Husker game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided maps of the best routes for getting to and from Memorial Stadium. It also took the opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving: "The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that being too tired behind the wheel is a dangerous issue. A full day of cheering on the Husker football team in and around Lincoln can zap your energy and hinder your judgement while driving, putting yourself and others at risk."
Free and affordable weekend fun around the Omaha metro area
This weekend there are several gatherings, festivals and fall activities in and around the Omaha metro area. Here are a few activities rounded up by the staff at 3 News Now.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
KETV.com
Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect appears in court
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
3 News Now
Frost and Freeze Explained
As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
WOWT
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
Comments / 0