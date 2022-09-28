Read full article on original website
Louis C.K. at Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit Dec 9th, 2022 – presale code
The Louis C.K. presale code has finally been listed! This is a great chance for you to buy Louis C.K. concert tickets before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Louis C.K.’s show in Detroit do you? We believe that tickets might sell out fast once they go on sale: during a pre-sale you can buy your tickets earlier than they sell-out.
VaShawn Mitchell talks about his upcoming performance in Detroit
When thinking about Detroit music, the first thing that comes to mind is Motown. People don’t realize the well-deserved recognition Detroit receives for rock, jazz, and gospel. Seven-time Stellar Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee VaShawn Mitchell joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss his...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
For some people lunch time is another cup of noodles, bologna sandwich, or whatever snacks they can find in their desk drawers. Lunch doesn't have to be boring and we don't have to save our favorite restaurants for after 5 p.m. We've gathered a list of some of the best...
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally brings fall fun to the Dequindre Cut this weekend
The event will be packed with food trucks, live music, a pumpkin patch, trick or treating, bouncy houses, ax throwing, a petting zoo, and more
'Taste of Black Spirits' event on Friday aims to highlight diverse brands
"Taste of Black Spirits" is happening in Detroit, celebrating Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the spirit industry around the country.
Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants
You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
Power of Funk coming to the D
They were established in 1968 and for more than 50 years Tower of Power has brought their ‘funky’ sound to stages around the world. Founding member Emilio Castillo spoke with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr about the group’s return to the city. Castillo...
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers. The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.
40th Annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala to be held in Clinton Township
This annual fundraiser raises money for the nonprofit which works to build up the self-esteem of those who have been shamed for being overweight.
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
Jackie Paige moves to mornings on WWJ
WWJ Newsradio 950 Detroit has announced a new weekday programming lineup, beginning October 3. Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings, joining Jonathan Carlson from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
The hits keep coming for Detroit's central business district
In the span of less than seven days, two major downtown Detroit employers demonstrated just how fragile the central business district's recovery is. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love Disney Halloween movies?. Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.
