Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Person
Eric Tarr
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
#Accident#Coast Guard#Pinalcso
KOLD-TV

Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

