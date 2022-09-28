Read full article on original website
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Florida boy whose family fled Hurricane Ian dead after falling from 19th-floor resort balcony
A young boy, 11, was tragically killed after falling from a 19-story balcony in Panama City Beach while fleeing Hurricane Ian with his family, according to authorities.
PCSD continues investigating 'suspicious death' at Flowing Wells Park
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from anyone who may know of an incident where a body was found at Flowing Wells Park.
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer
Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.
