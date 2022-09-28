ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good news: Aussie Football club gifts medal to water boy

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

As the old saying goes, there's no "I" in team. And when Joel Selwood led the Geelong Cats to their first Australian Football League championship since 2011, he had one thought in mind. A team is much more than just the people on the field. It takes a village, as they say. So, as the players soaked up the glory following their Grand Final victory in Melbourne, the skipper sought out one of the unsung heroes.

Watch the video above to see the Aussie Rules Football champions honor their water boy.

Sam Moorfoot, the Cats' water boy, is an integral part of the organization. So, the team captain decided to show that to the world by plucking Sam from the crowd and placing a winner's medal around his neck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good news: Aussie Football club gifts medal to water boy

