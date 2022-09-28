ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Point: The future is now. Humans steer a ‘Perilous Course’ on the East Coast

By William Ramsey, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The Rev. James E. Taylor, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Mamaroneck, stands in the church sanctuary March 9, 2022. The church was closed after being severely damaged by several feet of flooding caused by Hurricane Ida in 2021. Seth Harrison/The Journal News

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and the environment. I’m William Ramsey from Staunton, Virginia , taking over this week for Janet Wilson in order to bring you a special project edition of the newsletter.

Our “Perilous Course” reporting effort from dozens of USA TODAY Network newsrooms looks at how humans along the East Coast are grappling with the climate crisis. We also examine how local and state governments are helping people — or, more often, not acting with meaningful money and planning yet.

Chief Wolf Mother Donna Abbott of the Nause-Waiwash indigenous tribe worries as her ancestral lands along the Eastern Shore of Maryland sink, curbing a tradition of trapping muskrats that already was hard to sustain with a younger generation.

Chief Donna Abbott traps in the marsh in lower Dorchester County, Maryland, for muskrats on a cold morning Feb. 11, 2020. Some members of Nause-Waiwash, her tribe on the Eastern Shore, have done this for generations, on land ancestors inhabited far longer. Kelly Powers/USA TODAY Network-Atlantic

Randy Scott sits in his basement apartment in the Flats neighborhood of Mamaroneck, New York, and wonders if the township and others will fix repeated flooding before the water kills him. He barely escaped last fall as water poured down from his street-level window near the underground apartment's ceiling and the downhill door was blocked by a grimy deluge.

His neighbors rescued him just in time.

Glenda Browning walks the sand at Ocean Isle Beach , North Carolina, and looks down at her dream home, “Pelican Point.” The Atlantic Ocean menaced it. After the last big hurricane hit her home, she and her husband decided to sell and shutter their vision of retirement with an ocean view.

Glenda and Bill Browning talk about their old beach home on East Third Street in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The Atlantic Ocean was coming for it, and they finally had had enough. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

We spoke to more than 80 people this summer as USA TODAY Network journalists pounded the hot pavement and met neighbors dealing — often on their own without much government help — with heat island effects , flooding, loss of cultural sites , stronger storms, stressed fisheries .

Sea-level rise is and will continue to be a major factor, giving people who live near the coast terrible decisions to make about the future.

  • Often, Black and brown neighborhoods in low-lying areas need the most protection but may get the least.
  • It was driven home over and over as we reported Perilous Course that the American effects of the climate crisis also are a social justice issue affected by our country's ongoing history of inequity.

Hard choices are coming in future years.

The land surface along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts is sinking. Scientists have predicted the southern third of Florida could be underwater by 2100.

We have a special eye on Florida this week, with concern for people in the path of the current storm.

Ian slamming Florida. How bad is it?

We’re watching Florida and nearby states as Hurricane Ian hits , mindful of how a slow-moving storm can whip up widespread flooding.

Other hurricane-related stories:

Stay safe, and check on your friends and neighbors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: The future is now. Humans steer a ‘Perilous Course’ on the East Coast

