Cavs eyeing Jae Crowder reunion after Suns trade request

By Renzo Salao
Cavs Nation
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to compete with the big boys next season after swinging for the fences with the Donovan Mitchell trade. Now it’s just a matter of surrounding their young core with veterans prepared for the long battles ahead.

One vet being linked to their roster is Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who hasn’t exactly been hiding his desire to part ways with his Western Conference club. A Crowder-Cavs reunion appears to at least be under consideration, according to Cavs beat reporter Joe Vardon.

Via The Athletic:

If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns , who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East.

Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter.

The Cavs backcourt and two big man slots are set in stone with Mitchell joining the strong trio of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The big question mark remains at the 3-spot where guys like Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Cedi Osman are all vying for time.

However, none of those players truly have the defensive capabilities that someone like Jae Crowder has to defend the elite big wings around the league.

The post Cavs eyeing Jae Crowder reunion after Suns trade request appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

