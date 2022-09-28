Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
IFF Job Fair this Saturday
International Flavors and Fragrances is hosting a job fair this Saturday October 1st from 9a to 3p. Now hiring for Maintenance Technicians! On Site Job Interviews! $2,500 Sign on Bonus! *Bring copies of your resume*Job fair location: 4272 S. MENDENHALL RD MEMPHIS, TN Learn more at https://careers.iff.com
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
Olive Branch High dance team invited to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Olive Branch High School dance team is hoping to spend Thanksgiving in the Big Apple performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After winning a national dance competition, the team of eleven got the coveted invite. Their dance coach said now they just have to raise the money needed to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
actionnews5.com
Amazon to adopt 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon and Memphis-Shelby County Schools will host a signing day to officially adopt 20 schools. It will be Wednesday morning at 160 S Hollywood St in the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education Auditorium. Amazon’s partnership will support schools in a variety of areas:. • provide...
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin enjoys Larry The Cable Guy's hilarious description of his Realtree-inspired hoodie
Lane Kiffin knows a good social media joke when he sees one, so the Ole Miss coach took a hilarious description of the new Realtree-inspired hoodie. The Rebels earlier this week unveiled alternate helmets and uniforms ahead of the game against Kentucky. The Rebels will be wear powder-blue tops with...
Comments / 0