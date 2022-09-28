ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex

If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Plates and Pours Tour coming to downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan is hosting their 6th annual Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown tour this coming Tuesday October 4th. This year’s event is a premium culinary experience, and gives you access to exclusive food and beverages at 13 Downtown Manhattan businesses. People who...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022. Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
EMPORIA, KS
#Cdt#Presale Passwords
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

New public art piece completed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Members of the public are invited to help celebrate the installation of new artwork in the City of Lawrence next month. The piece, named Through Other Eyes, was recently erected between the Lawrence Kansas Police Department and an adjacent trailhead. The reception for the art will be held at 5:45 p.m. on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Fire in central Emporia under investigation

Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Vehicle accidents increase in Manhattan

After two months back on campus, the number of vehicle accidents this school year is already 21, Andrew Moeller, coordinator of support services for the K-State Police Department, said. “There’s been 21 accidents at K-State, and this includes a hit and run,” Moeller said. “If somebody came out to the...
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WIBW

Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Tropics team revived, staying in Topeka after all

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of Topeka businessmen is reviving the Topeka Tropics, bringing the team back to the Stormont Vail Events Center through 2025. Trevor Burdett, Chad Logan, Josh Barr announced Wednesday afternoon they have purchased the team and plan to keep it in Topeka. This new ownership comes after the Tropics announced in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
MANHATTAN, KS

