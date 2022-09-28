“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” –L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables”. October is like the July of the fall season: The beauty of the season is starting to emerge, and this next season feels stretched ahead, filled with possibilities. October says, it’s OK to let go of summer, I’ve got you. The afternoons will be warm and sunny, the leaves will fall gently, just wear another layer, it will be fine. This month is why most people love fall, and it ends with Halloween — what could be better?

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO