Swimming & Surfing

Surfline

Kirra Pinkerton: Fresh Momentum

The road of life isn’t without its twists and turns, even for a teenage surf star from the hottest surf town in the country. In 2018, a 16-year-old Kirra Pinkerton, from San Clemente, California, earned the WSL World Junior title and immediately ascended to the position of America’s next top grom.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Surfline

How Short of a Board Can You Ride at Desert Point?

Just how short of a shortboard can you possibly ride at Desert Point? And just how far forward can you possibly ride said short shortboard before poking the nose and falling on your face and going over the falls and crashing into the coral reef? Some would say it all comes down to volume, outline, rocker… and yes, innate talent. Traveling tubesmith Jonathan Gubbins provided some empirical data for the theory during two different dawn patrol sessions, August 30th and September 24th, at Indo’s longest, most perfect lefthand barrel.
Steve Hislop
Surfline

Incoming: Very Consistent Swell For The West Coast

Three separate pulses of mid period WSW swell ahead. Although changeable, winds look to offer some favourable windows. A lot of options for the upper west coast regions through into next week. Forecasts aligned with this incoming: Auckland West | Raglan | Taranaki. Over the next week the west coast...
Surfline

Big, Wild, Blue and Glassy in Southwest Australia

This is Margaret River’s Jerome Forrest, making the call on life in the SW right now, and where else in our fair land can you say the same?. All Australian coasts have a different picture of Spring. The one thing you can count on, aside from wattle bloom and...
Surfline

Weekend Moments With Jarred Hancox

The weekends have been very kind to a good portion of New Zealand over the past month. We’ve seen some very fun surf on our days off and this one at our doorstep is promising a few nice moments too! Not many people can down the tools and beeline for the waves at the drop of a hat, so generally speaking time off work is very cherished when it comes to surfing. Everyone is hunting for that much needed fix. The long weekend passed offered up some great waves on both coasts, so this time we are catching up with perpetual frother Jarred Hancox to see what he found on his home shores in Taranaki.
Surfline

The Shape Off

For those in the area, the 2022 Boardroom Surfboard Show and Icons of Foam Shape-Off will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, in Del Mar, California, October 8th and 9th. Over the decades, the shaping of a custom surfboard has become one of the most essential aspects of the surfing experience, yet one set apart, little known and even less-understood by the wider surfing population. Simply because relatively few surfers have ever enjoyed the luxury — the privilege — of standing in a shaping room and watching a master craftsman coax a beautiful board out of a block of foam.
DEL MAR, CA

