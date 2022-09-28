Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
'We are not rich:' A couple share one money tip that lets them travel full time — on land and sea
"What if I were to die tomorrow, what would you do for the rest of your life?" That's what Malaysian Samantha Khoo asked her Singaporean husband Rene Sullivan in 2017, when he came home late from a long day of work. "It was really sudden and it took me some...
Surfline
Kirra Pinkerton: Fresh Momentum
The road of life isn’t without its twists and turns, even for a teenage surf star from the hottest surf town in the country. In 2018, a 16-year-old Kirra Pinkerton, from San Clemente, California, earned the WSL World Junior title and immediately ascended to the position of America’s next top grom.
Surfline
How Short of a Board Can You Ride at Desert Point?
Just how short of a shortboard can you possibly ride at Desert Point? And just how far forward can you possibly ride said short shortboard before poking the nose and falling on your face and going over the falls and crashing into the coral reef? Some would say it all comes down to volume, outline, rocker… and yes, innate talent. Traveling tubesmith Jonathan Gubbins provided some empirical data for the theory during two different dawn patrol sessions, August 30th and September 24th, at Indo’s longest, most perfect lefthand barrel.
‘There was a bucket where you could squeeze sweat out of your clothes’: OZ, the club that changed Japanese rock
Minoru Tezuka remembers the start of the 1970s in Japan as a time when the youth appeared lost. “The student protest movement had died down, and young people were depressed, seeking out new ideas,” he says. They needed room to express themselves, and Tezuka played a central role...
RELATED PEOPLE
Surfline
Incoming: Very Consistent Swell For The West Coast
Three separate pulses of mid period WSW swell ahead. Although changeable, winds look to offer some favourable windows. A lot of options for the upper west coast regions through into next week. Forecasts aligned with this incoming: Auckland West | Raglan | Taranaki. Over the next week the west coast...
Surfline
Big, Wild, Blue and Glassy in Southwest Australia
This is Margaret River’s Jerome Forrest, making the call on life in the SW right now, and where else in our fair land can you say the same?. All Australian coasts have a different picture of Spring. The one thing you can count on, aside from wattle bloom and...
Surfline
Weekend Moments With Jarred Hancox
The weekends have been very kind to a good portion of New Zealand over the past month. We’ve seen some very fun surf on our days off and this one at our doorstep is promising a few nice moments too! Not many people can down the tools and beeline for the waves at the drop of a hat, so generally speaking time off work is very cherished when it comes to surfing. Everyone is hunting for that much needed fix. The long weekend passed offered up some great waves on both coasts, so this time we are catching up with perpetual frother Jarred Hancox to see what he found on his home shores in Taranaki.
Surfline
The Shape Off
For those in the area, the 2022 Boardroom Surfboard Show and Icons of Foam Shape-Off will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, in Del Mar, California, October 8th and 9th. Over the decades, the shaping of a custom surfboard has become one of the most essential aspects of the surfing experience, yet one set apart, little known and even less-understood by the wider surfing population. Simply because relatively few surfers have ever enjoyed the luxury — the privilege — of standing in a shaping room and watching a master craftsman coax a beautiful board out of a block of foam.
Comments / 0