Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
Gilman City Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Requests Change of Venue
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of Harassment and Assault has requested a change of venue. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on eight felony counts of Harassment in the first degree and nine counts of fourth degree Assault.
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests. September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Woman from Chula charged with manslaughter has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A Chula woman charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter had her case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 26th. 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser voluntarily waived a preliminary hearing. She is scheduled for an arraignment on October 6th. Glosser has also been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Motorcycle Accident Seriously Injures Driver in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A motorcycle accident on I-35 north of Eagleville left two Iowa residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year old John Gomez of Des Moines was driving the motorcycle southbound on I-35, 8 miles north of Eagleville around 12:30 Friday afternoon when he crested a hill and struck and unknown object in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on its side ejecting Gomez and his passenger, 52-year old Kimberly Gomez, also from Des Moines.
HALE MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A Carroll County man was arrested and charged with a felony in Carroll County on Thursday, September 22. According to a probable cause statement, authorities observed Ronald Hines, of Hale, asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle after it appeared he ran off the road and came to rest against on an embankment.
Maysville man involved in I-70 rear-end, semi crash
RILEY COUNTY, Kansas —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jacob N. Hahn, 22, Maysville was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Tallgrass Road. The van rear-ended...
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident
KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
Teenage Passenger Injured When Ejected from Vehicle Near Mercer
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle accident near Mercer injured a 13-year old boy Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year old male driver from Harris was travelling eastbound on Missouri Route M when he went off the roadway, impacted a curve before striking an embankment and overturning through a barbed wire fence. The 13-year old boy from Harris, who was a passenger was ejected from the passenger window.
Arizona Man Hurt in Thursday Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Arizona man was left with moderate injuries this (Thursday) morning after a one car accident in DeKalb County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Glendale, Arizona resident Titus T. Whitelow was driving a 2020Nissan Murano northbound on Interstate 35 one mile north of Cameron at 7:35 this morning when the SUV went off the right side of the interstate, impacted a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its top.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
