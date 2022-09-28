ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
The Conversation U.S.

Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?

Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
FLORIDA STATE
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
Ars Technica

New tech can make your house a solar microgrid

In 2020, the average United States resident experienced a little more than eight hours of electricity blackouts, according to stats from the Energy Information Administration. The report noted that this was the highest number seen since 2013 when the organization began collecting this data. During huge storms or massive oppressive...
CAR AND DRIVER

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know

There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
maritime-executive.com

Hong Kong Adding Batteries and Solar Panels to Next Generation Ferries

Hong Kong is moving forward with a new generation of ferries that will be among the most environmentally friendly yet built. The nine high-speed passenger vessels are designed to transport over five million people annually on three routes between Hong Kong and outlying islands Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau.
