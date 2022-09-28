Read full article on original website
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as natural gas, but it may not be as suitable as advocates expect.
Massive Global Pipeline Expansion Threatens Climate Goals
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 15,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a...
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
How California is preparing its grid to handle the transition to electric vehicles
When California sent out cellphone alerts in late August asking residents during a heat wave to reduce their energy usage during peak demand time and refrain from charging their electric vehicles, skeptics were quick to sow doubt about the electricity grid's ability to feed an all-EV future fleet. "This from...
Hydrogen for Heating Claims Promise to Cutting Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Studies Say Otherwise
30 studies contradicted the government's claim in favor of hydrogen for heating homes and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This has cast doubts upon hopes that hydrogen will decarbonize the economy. The report was published on Tuesday in the peer-review scientific journal Joule, making it the third major blow to proponents...
New tech can make your house a solar microgrid
In 2020, the average United States resident experienced a little more than eight hours of electricity blackouts, according to stats from the Energy Information Administration. The report noted that this was the highest number seen since 2013 when the organization began collecting this data. During huge storms or massive oppressive...
Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know
There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
Hong Kong Adding Batteries and Solar Panels to Next Generation Ferries
Hong Kong is moving forward with a new generation of ferries that will be among the most environmentally friendly yet built. The nine high-speed passenger vessels are designed to transport over five million people annually on three routes between Hong Kong and outlying islands Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau.
